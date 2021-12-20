Where Google, one of the most active healthcare investors, invests – Crunchbase News





Most of us are looking to Google at some point in our lives for health guidance. But despite this (or perhaps because of it), the brand remains firmly associated with technology.

However, looking at Alphabets’ startup investment activity, its clear healthcare dominates Google’s parent company’s transactions. Since 2020, tech giants and their associated venture funds have led 25 health-related rounds worth just over $ 1.6 billion in total, according to crunchbase data. Over 100 health-related rounds have been attended by companies and affiliates over the past two years.

Meanwhile, to date, Alphabet and related funds have led 76 rounds for healthcare and biotechnology companies, totaling just over $ 4 billion and participating in more than 260 rounds. Several portfolio companies, such as cancer screening platform Grail, gene editing company Editas, and primary care provider One Medical, have billion-dollar valuations.

Reduce searches. Close more.

Increase your bottom line with all-in-one prospecting solutions from private enterprise data leaders.

Google is so valuable that even a tiny amount of its net worth can create market-changing dynamics. To see if this is the case for healthcare investments, we set out to take a closer look at the activities of tech giants in recent spaces as trading pace has increased and exits have accumulated.

Scope of healthcare investment

Although it has the capital to participate in large late rounds, Google’s health investment activities are usually distorted in the early stages. The majority go through GV, which is a spin-out venture from Google that counts Alphabet as its only limited liability company.

Today, more than half of GV’s investment team is focused on healthcare and life sciences, the company told Crunchbase News. In short, our partner lineup includes a number of doctors and life science doctorates, including doctor and programmer managing partner Krishneishwant and hematologist and former pharmaceutical company CEO David Shenkane, a general partner. It has been.

They are busy. In 2021 alone, according to crunchbase data, GV has participated in more than 50 funding rounds to invest in health and life sciences. The following list has been compiled.

GV is a major investor in many of these rounds. Recently, investment has been led or co-founded by cancer precision medicine startup Treeline Biosciences, gene editing company Prime Medicine, virus prevention-focused Leyden Labs, and youth-focused behavioral health care provider Brightline. I took the lead.

Health is by no means a new focus of GV. One of the first investments since its launch in 2009 was Adimab, a pioneering startup in antibody discovery. Bill Maris, the founder of GV, is no longer part of the company, but is also a prominent healthcare investor. To date, the company has participated in at least 235 health and biological funding rounds.

Regarding the current investment climate, GV told Crunchbase News that there has never been a better time to invest in and build a transformative healthcare company.

Health is less noticeable for the growth investment sector

While GV has made a name for itself as a prolific healthcare deal maker, Capital G, Alphabets’ growing investment arm, is far less active in this area.

To date, the company has only a handful of health-related transactions under its belt. Only Strive Health, a provider of services and technology platforms designed for total care for chronic and end-stage kidney disease, has been added in the last quarter. CapitalG led a Denver-based company in a $ 140 million Series B round in March.

In front of the exit, Capital G and Alphabet were also supporters of the health insurance company Oscar, which was unveiled in March. After a prominent analyst gave the stock a sell rating, it hit a record low this week and its recent performance has been sluggish.

exit

When it comes to big health care exits, GV has a much longer list.

So far in 2021, the company says it has seen nearly 20 portfolios in healthcare. The list includes Grail, which was acquired by gene sequencing giant Illumina for about $ 3.5 billion, as well as a public offering of Nasdaq for gene editor Verve Therapeutics and vaccine developer Vaccitech.

GV has also seen portfolio companies acquired or published with high praise in recent years. Some of the big ones are Flatiron Health, which Roche acquired for $ 1.9 billion, and One Medical, which was unveiled in 2020.

However, not all exits are home runs. One of the recent disappointments is Adagio Therapeutics, which was unveiled at Nasdaq this year, but this week it’s 80% after lab data show that it has no effect on the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The rating has been wiped out.

predict?More transactions, more money

With a market capitalization of $ 1.9 trillion and more than $ 140 billion in cash on the balance sheet, Google isn’t running out of money to invest.

With that in mind, Google and GV have traditionally acted primarily as financial investors in health and bioportfolio companies. Recent investments in cancer diagnosis, mental health and immunotherapy are also far from the core businesses of tech giants.

No strategic alliances are seen. Nor is there any expectation of a portfolio company that Alphabet will rush to buy.

But so far, money continues to flow to health and bio startups, and there are still no signs of a change in tides.

Illustration: Dom Guzman

Use Crunchbase Daily to stay up to date on recent funding rounds and acquisitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.crunchbase.com/news/google-health-care-startups-investment-under-the-hood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos