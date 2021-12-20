Voting for H-1B Visas: Congress Can Boost NC’s Innovation Economy





Editor’s Note: Steve Raois At-Large Councilor, Pro Tem, Former Mayor of Morrisville, North Carolina, and a board member of the New American Economy.

MORRISVILLE – Everyone knows that the U.S. immigration system is badly broken, but many understand how visa-related log jams are hitting North Carolina’s tech and innovation economies. Is not …

The North Carolina technology industry supports over 895,000 jobs and $ 62 billion in wages, but these benefits depend on the employer’s ability to hire and retain the right people. As a result, Im has passed legislative representatives a bill that will ultimately streamline the archaic H-1B skilled worker visa system, making it easier for diligent and well-educated migrants to obtain green cards and final citizenship. I am asking you to do it.

More than half of North Carolina companies working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) report difficulty in hiring in 2020, and two-thirds of employers need the skills they need in the United States. It states that it does not exist in the labor force of. However, while our state’s great universities attract many international students in the STEM field, it is very difficult for US employers to hire them after graduation.

This is because the number of H-1B visas is so small that the cap hasn’t changed before the iPhone was created and is issued to employers through the lottery. In other words, the supply of licensed workers is nowhere near to meet demand. To make matters worse, many employers are no longer able to hire the skilled workers they need, as they have literally turned the process of hiring skilled workers into an expensive and frustrating process.

And the problem doesn’t stop there. If future employees are able to obtain a visa, they often face major challenges as they seek to obtain a more permanent status. The H-1B is designed to be a stepping stone to green cards for employees who play according to the rules. However, the green card limit is 7% per country each year. This means that immigrants from populous countries like India will have to wait decades to gain permanent status. In fact, the current waiting period for Indian green card applicants is about 150 years. This means that skilled workers can expect to spend their lives on a temporary visa.

It’s hard to exaggerate how much damage it does. According to the New American Economy, in both Raleigh and Durham, nearly 26% of the foreign-born population has a bachelor’s degree. In the state as a whole, foreign workers make up 25% of our electronics workforce and 35% of the state’s software developers. Overall, almost one in five STEM employees in the state comes from abroad. However, many of these people lack security here. They are essential to our business and the state economy, but temporary visas make it difficult to travel, change employers, and make it virtually impossible to start a business.

Unless it is easy to secure a skilled worker visa and green card, you will lose these workers and you will not be able to attract more people. I often talk to skilled immigrants who say they love our state, but they either return to their home countries or move to places they know will be welcomed with their arms outstretched, such as Canada and Australia. I’m thinking about that.

Skilled workers directly know how important it is to take root. My parents came here from India so that my father could work as a local surgeon. Thousands of patients received quality medical care as they were given the opportunity to build a life here. Growing up as a proud American, I devoted myself to serving our community and became the state’s first Asian-American elected civil servant.

Fortunately, if Congress decides to act, a solution is at hand. Biden’s spending bill includes key steps to reclaim up to 400,000 green cards that are no longer used in other immigration categories and relocate them to reduce the backlog of skilled workers in populous countries. Already included.

This is a good first step, but lawmakers need to go further and include measures to raise the H-1B quota. Our state’s vibrant technology industry is an economic powerhouse, but it only retains power and creates jobs for everyone if it allows companies to hire the people they need to grow. You can keep going.

