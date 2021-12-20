Oracle gets Cerner for a $ 28 billion mega deal, making a big move in health care – TechCrunch





Who says holiday week is a late news week? Oracle was kind enough to help tech journalists get tired of the end-of-year story and announce some big news today. Database giants have announced that they will acquire electronic medical recording company Cerner for a $ 28.3 billion transaction.

“Oracle Corporation and Cerner Corporation announced today that Oracle has agreed to acquire Cerner through a full cash tender offer with a $ 95.00 per share, or a price-earnings ratio of approximately $ 28.3 billion,” the company said in a press release. I am saying.

According to Synergy Research, the deal should help Oracle make a significant entry into the growing healthcare sector and strengthen Oracle’s emerging cloud infrastructure business, which is sluggish in the low single digits.

Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research, said this is Oracle’s largest transaction in history and a company with a long history of acquisitions.

“This is a wise move by Oracle. It connects Oracle technology deeper into healthcare and brings a lot of workload now and especially in the future to Oracle Cloud. Oracle is the largest and fastest growing vertical industry. It goes without saying that we have acquired it, “Muller told me.

That growth potential certainly couldn’t escape Oracle CEO Safra Catz. “Cerner will be a huge additional revenue growth engine for the next few years as we expand our business to more countries around the world. This is NetSuite, except that Cerner’s revenue opportunities are even greater. It’s exactly the same growth strategy we adopted when we bought it, “she said in a statement.

However, it’s worth noting that when Catz was talking about international expansion, Microsoft made a similar effort in healthcare when it announced earlier this year that it would acquire Nuance Communications in a $ 19.7 billion worth of transactions. Worth. But it faces headwinds from UK regulators. It will be interesting to see if this deal hits regulatory scrutiny similar to what will happen next year.

For Sarner, David Feinberg, president and chief executive officer who just took office in October, saw and seized a shareholder opportunity. Of course, like most CEOs, he organizes deals as a way to expand the market in ways that an independent company cannot.

“By joining Oracle as a dedicated industry business unit, we are unprecedented in modernizing electronic medical records (EHRs), improving the caregiver experience and enabling more connected, higher quality and more efficient patient care. No opportunity will be offered, “Feinberg said in a statement.

Oracle’s share price fell 2.68% in the news this morning, while Cerner rose slightly to 0.92%.

So far, this announcement is the first in a series of steps, including a formal submission to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It is not yet known if it will be completely closed in the current regulatory environment.

