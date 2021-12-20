Algerian social enterprises take off in the last three years to reveal new research | Social Enterprise Magazine





In Algeria, a new report shows that the number of social enterprises has skyrocketed over the last three years against the backdrop of growing government support for start-ups.

The first mapping of Algeria’s social enterprise ecosystem, commissioned by the British Council and carried out by the Algerian consulting firm BH Advisory and Social Enterprise UK, the state of Algerian social enterprises, was on December 14, 2021. It started in front of the capital Algeria. Audience of social entrepreneurs, Algerian government ministers, and British ambassadors.

According to the survey, 66% of the 80 social enterprises surveyed reported that they started their businesses after 2019.

The survey is based on 2016 findings from the Euro-Mediterranean network of socio-economics, which estimated that there are more than 7,700 social enterprises in Algeria. This included agricultural cooperatives, mutual organizations, associations, and various other organizations, including small businesses.

Three-quarters of social entrepreneurs report that their businesses are in the early stages of development, and social enterprises are also overwhelmingly led by young people, with 84% of leaders under the age of 45.

This is a youth-led movement, says Juliet Cornford, senior researcher at the British Council. They are passionate about change and want to combine change with profitability.

Above: Two-thirds of Algerian social enterprises have been established in the last three years (Source: British Council)

This recent momentum comes from increasing government support for start-ups of all kinds in Algeria. The current administration was elected in 2019 after the resignation of the country’s president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for 20 years, taking over a country whose economy has been weakened by the oil crisis and the unemployment rate of 12%.

In September 2020, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy and Start-ups created certification labels for start-ups, incubators and innovative projects to facilitate the creation of companies. Certified companies enjoy tax incentives and some VAT exemptions, and Start-, a government-created 1.2 billion DZD (6.5 million) fund to facilitate access to financing. Benefit from funding from the up Investment Fund and Zero Interest Loans.

Yacine Oualid, Minister of Start-ups and Knowledge Economy in Algeria, says that the social enterprises of the Pioneers Post are essentially related to innovation. Innovation is not just about technology. Today, many start-ups are closely tied to technology, but innovation can also come from the impact that companies have to solve social and environmental problems. This is what we encourage as a ministry.

He adds that each country’s commitment to sustainable development requires a great deal of effort in terms of innovation and research and development. In this regard, he says, social enterprises are really bringing new blood.

Of the 142 companies and 90 projects that have been labeled since 2020, 12% of start-ups and one-third of innovative projects have been identified by the ministry as socially responsible. Specific does not bring any additional benefits.

Above: 20% of the social enterprises surveyed work in the arts and crafts sector

Need more support

Algerian social enterprises generally benefit from existing state support for start-ups and SMEs, but there is no legal distinction between standard for-profit and purpose-driven enterprises. The fact that it does not benefit from any particular priority support. ..

The report states that the current legal framework does not encourage the creation of social enterprises.

A broader support ecosystem for social enterprises, including training, incubators, mentoring and financing, is beginning to develop, but so far has been described by social entrepreneurs as inadequate. In fact, only one-third of respondents say they received some kind of support.

Above: Algerian social enterprises tend to be in the early stages of development (Source: British Council)

The report recommends the creation of a special position for social enterprises, but policymakers have a new legal position because of the risk of adding another administration without excluding it. A layer that can be harmful that states that you will always face difficult choices when deciding whether to create.

Almost half of Algerian social entrepreneurs surveyed describe government regulation and administrative burden as a significant barrier to their activities. Mr. Aurid, who founded several businesses himself before taking office last year, said the problem of overloading paperwork is a hindrance to entrepreneurship in general, not just social enterprises. increase.

He says current entrepreneurial figures do not reflect Algeria’s ambitions, even though they are increasing among young founders.

Survive in the jungle

The report also shows that 59% of the social entrepreneurs surveyed have difficulty accessing finance and most have to spend their money to start a business. More than a quarter complain that bank loan earnings and profitability requirements are barriers and the same percentage has a limited supply of capital. Investor access through a limited network is cited by 34% of respondents as a barrier.

In a free market economy, being a social entrepreneur is like being in the middle of the jungle.

In a free market economy, being a social entrepreneur is like being in the middle of the jungle. The minister says it’s very difficult for them to stand out in a market where people only think about returns.

In Algeria, like anywhere else in the world, I think the government has a big role to play, he says. He added that the government can provide subsidies at the start-up stage. However, it also has the role of private investors to provide seed funding to social entrepreneurs.

Supporting incubators is also a step forward, as training and mentoring are key to helping social entrepreneurs develop their business models to be sustainable from the start, says the minister.

Culture centuries ago

Algerian social entrepreneurs are active in a variety of areas, including arts and crafts (20%), culture and leisure (8%), and the environment (8%). Ilhem Bouadjimi founded Sac Tours in 2017, an ecotourism social enterprise that organizes travel to rural areas with the mission of promoting local heritage and craftsmanship.

Improving women’s employability is central to Sac Tours’ mission. Most of its work is to train local women with the necessary skills in the tourism sector, which is not developed in the countryside of Algeria, and to develop traditional arts and crafts. Since its inception, social enterprises have brought 200 travelers to 10 regions of the country.

The social aspect of Algerians is truly cultural.Social entrepreneurship fits perfectly with Algerian culture

The tourism industry was severely hit by the crisis, and Buazimi successfully transformed its business. Social enterprises have developed new guided cycling tours in Algiers, and guided tours in the historic center of the city, Kasbah, are often limited to short walks. ..

It’s about diversifying our offerings, says Bouadjimi. And just think about it. The bicycle project was successful and balanced the losses the company experienced in the rest of the activity.

Above: Sac Tours now offers another way to discover Algiers

According to the report, the concept of social enterprise is fairly new in Algeria, with more than one-third of the social entrepreneurs surveyed being social, despite their unique activities that meet the standards of social enterprise. I’ve never heard of a particular concept of a company. But purposeful business practices have actually been part of Algerian culture for centuries.

The report states that the principles of solidarity and mutual aid are deeply rooted in the Algerian tradition of promoting the emergence of social enterprises. Oualid points out that the concept of crowdfunding, which began in the digital age, has been common in Algerian villages for centuries.

The social aspect of Algerians is truly cultural, says the minister. Social entrepreneurship fits perfectly with Algerian culture.

Above photo: Ilhem Bouadjimi founded Sac Tours in 2017. Social enterprises organize trips to the countryside of Algeria, where local women are trained to work in the tourism industry.

