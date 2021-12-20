Rumor: iOS 16 Ends Support for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and 1st Generation iPhone SE





As the New Year begins and iOS 15.2 is released, Apple will begin to focus internally on its next major release, iOS 16. According to iPhonesoft, based on the knowledge of someone running an in-house seed, Apple will end support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone. 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE.

On the iPad side, iPad OS 16 is said to be incompatible with the iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation), and 2015 iPad Pro models.

Of course, there’s nothing official until Apple announces iOS 16 at WWDC 2022. However, iPhonesoft properly reports the iOS 13 and iOS 14 device matrix in advance. You cannot update to iOS 15. iOS15 will continue to support all the same device models as iOS14.

Assuming iPhonesoft is correct in today’s report, that means that iOS 16 needs an A10 chip as the minimum spec to be able to get the latest features.

Nonetheless, this represents an incredibly long life of new features and bug fixes for Apple phones. The supposedly dropped iPhone 6s and iPhone SE were first released in late 2015 and early 2016, respectively. This means that you will receive regular software updates for more than 6 years. The latest device to be removed from the software update roadmap is the iPad mini 4, and even that product has been around for more than five years before iOS 16 ships.

Apple also planned to continue to support both current and previous major versions of iOS with critical security patches, further extending the useful life of older models. For example, customers can now choose to stick to iOS 14 instead of updating to iOS 15. Assuming Apple keeps that promise, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE customers will continue to receive iOS 15 security updates for several years after iOS 16 is released. In the fall of 2022.

What new features you can expect from iOS 16 is still in the early stages of the rumor cycle. Reliable rumors about future iOS software features usually begin to surface in the spring.

