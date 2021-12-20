Ashish Jar says there is no reason to panic as Omicron spreads so rapidly





Coronavirus We can keep ourselves safe for this holiday season and the New Year.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, but Dr. Ashish Jar urges the public not to panic.

During the appearance of Monday’s “Today” show, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health reminded viewers that the United States is in a much better position than when the pandemic urged the blockade in March 2020. I was allowed to.

“We are not in March 2020, we are not,” he said. “We have a great vaccine. Yes, people have breakthrough infections, but they are calm and people are doing great things. There are lots of tests. Long test lines. I know it is, but there are still many tests. We know how the virus spreads and we can protect ourselves with a high quality mask. “

The doctor said, “There is no reason to panic.”

“We can keep ourselves safe for this holiday season and the New Year,” he said.

He said that even older people don’t have to worry if they have vaccinations and boosts. Breakthrough infections can still occur, but even in such cases, older people should “do well” as long as they are fully vaccinated and boosted.

For families wondering if an increase in cases should change their plans to visit grandmas and grandpas, doctors can take to protect older loved ones and those at high risk of severe illness. Provided advice on the procedure.

“First, make sure everyone is vaccinated. [that’s] Eligible, “Ja said. “I think the quick test just before makes a lot of sense. It will ensure that you are not contagious at that moment, and then I meet Grandma or give her a hug, that I think it’s very reasonable to take off your mask at the point. That’s what I do and that’s what I advise my family and friends. “

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 during a family gathering, that person needs to be quarantined, Jha said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises individuals infected with the virus to self-quarantine for 10 days.

“I think Christmas is very important. The whole holiday season is very important to people,” Jha said, gathering for the holidays. “I missed last year. If you’re vaccinated, if you’re backed by high-risk people, and especially if you can get some quick tests, that’s pretty reasonable. I think it makes so much sense to many of us that you must be able to regain your life, and I think vaccines can do us. “

See his full look below:

We are not in March 2020. Don’t panic. @Ashishkjha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, is discussing the pre-Christmas pre-Christmas COVID-19 outbreak, the Omicron epidemic, and booster shots. pic.twitter.com/huZkJBdR2d

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 20, 2021 Newsletter registration

Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

