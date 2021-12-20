New technology that could overturn watching basketball





Advanced technology is ubiquitous in basketball and is gaining its only momentum. Some technological elements, such as the rafter camera tracking technology that has been used by the NBA for nearly a decade, are already considered essential to sports activities. Others, such as detailed basket tracking provided by companies like Noah Basketball, are still in the early stages of public awareness.

Quietly, the August special WNBA game featured another major innovation that could have a major long-term impact on basketball and several other sports on the continent. Tracking.

The Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun players who met at the culmination of the Commissioner’s Cup tournament during the season are equipped with wearable tracking sensors manufactured by KINEXON, who is active in several European sports and works with more than half of the NBA team. It was done. Provides tracking at their practice gym. (Such tracking remains off limits during the NBA match so far.) The KINEXON sensor was also used during the Orlando bubble as part of the league’s COVID-19 contact tracing activities.

The Commissioner’s Cup final featured what might have been the first use of such wearables in the game in North America. A small sensor with ultra-wideband technology was placed in each player’s waistband to collect data based on 25 movements and performance per second.

Players were tracked for acceleration, turning, speed, agility, as well as load measurement and similar fitness-based applications. These insights were achieved without sacrificing one Iota for comfort, which is an important point for some players.

Many teams overseas [sensors] To track their heart rate and oxygen etc, I’ve done it before, Suns DeWanna Bonner told FiveThirtyEight. During the WNBA’s off-season, Bonner played in overseas leagues in countries such as Spain, Russia and the Czech Republic. [But] Overseas, they just put it right on your body and the whole game is always trying to keep it. I wore it only once over there and threw it. I can’t do this because I like it.

Here it wasn’t a problem. The sensor is about the same size as a standard matchbook and stays inserted in a secure pouch. No setup or adjustment required. Bonner, who scored 11 points in the cup final, said he had actually forgotten it when the game was over. Don’t forget to take them out of the monitor.

Meanwhile, players were at the same time optically tracked again in a way that was rarely seen before in this part of the world.

Sony Hawkeye, perhaps the most well-known entity among American fans for making tennis line judgments, has also signed up for the Commissioner’s Cup final. Using 14 tracking cameras scattered around the Phoenix Footprint Center, Hawkeye tracked 17 different points and balls in the skeleton of each player and referee.

Hawkeye camera on the court of Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

Hawkeye

The NBA has been using the Second Spectrum tracking camera (formerly SportVU) for several years, but its tracking uses only six cameras installed on the arena rafters and covers only the player’s torso, so Hawk -Not much more dynamic than the Eyes14 camera setup. The ability to track arms and legs in detail and from different perspectives provides exponentially many insights and nuances.

And it doesn’t have to consider wearables. When fully synthesized, the process processed by league partners Microsoft Azure, Hawk-Eye cameras, and KINEXON wearables was expected to generate approximately 50 million data points from a single basketball game.

WNBA Chief Operating Officer Christy Hedgpeth said this was the first time, if not the world, that the two systems were used in combination in the United States in the 2021 season. This is all part of a greater transformation to grow at a critical time in our history.

The experience of the Commissioner’s Cup final was not one-off. In fact, stakeholders see the technology used in the game as a sign that the approach could soon become popular, perhaps not just the WNBA.

It starts with the way basketball is presented to fans. The Commissioners Cup Amazon Prime Broadcast, which is part of the multi-year contract between Amazon and the WNBA, featured immersive highlights that were more like video games than typical basketball games. Broadcasters can rotate the video for any playback in a 3D, 360 degree field of view.

To get closer to Breanna Stewart as a fan and be able to study her shots, that’s the perspective I felt we could give to the fans, with Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Sky live announcers. One Lisa Byington said it’s called the Commissioner’s Cup.

Such a thing is just the tip of the iceberg. Just as Major League Baseball uses Statcast data to visualize factors such as launch angle and home run distance, basketball broadcasts with these types of tracking capabilities will give fans new information and new information about the game. Can bring a perspective.

Of course, this technology can also revolutionize player and team stats, providing players with much more detail about what’s happening on the court. For example, hold a shot contest. Currently, the rafter camera only tracks the position of the defender’s torso closest to the shooter at the time of the shot. However, this new form of optical / wearable injection teaches much more, from the exact arm and hand position of the defender to the jump height of both players. Instead of a rough estimate of how open the shot is, you can get an idea of ​​how close the defender’s hand was to the ball at the moment the shot was released, and other important contexts in millimeters.

Data will flow from the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final in August.

Hawkeye

It’s a cool theme. Now apply it to other common court actions you can think of.

In addition, this type of technology has the potential to transform certain areas of game operation. Tired of long video reviews of out-of-range calls near the end of the closed game? The NBA and WNBA are already experimenting with automating these calls through tracking technology to instantly determine who will take ownership. Several relevant referee assistance programs may be launched shortly, including goal-keeping calls, 3-second breaches, and the ability to automate similar breaches with 100% accuracy.

Another major factor on the player / team data side is health, a kind of holy grail in these conversations. Motion data captured by wearable technology helps teams understand the overall player load during the game. The more information available, the more the team can prevent injuries and monitor the performance of tired athletes. (More than half of NBA teams use KINEXON sensors in practice gyms for these purposes, for multiple league and team sources.)

Some may call these measurements part of a wider biometrics area. This can cause annoying issues regarding player privacy and medical data. Maximilian Schmidt, co-founder and managing director of KINEXON, said it wasn’t that fast.

Biometrics is more relevant to your inner self, Schmidt told FiveThirtyEight. Looking at biometrics, heart rate, blood pressure, and sweating. It is not what KINEXON is tracking. He said we are measuring motion data.

Body movements are only what you see and we just collect [that] Process the data in real time. Everyone can see it and we make it more attractive.

So how long can the North American basketball world see this kind of technology full-time? It’s hard to say exactly, but the outlook looks much more realistic than it was a few years ago.

Collective bargaining is required to permanently adopt in-game technology. This is an important obstacle for both the WNBA and the NBA. Both the league and their respective player associations have been discussing this issue for the past two years with several sources with knowledge of the discussion, and the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final was seen as a proof of technology. ..

Concerns from the player’s perspective include not only biometric and privacy issues, but also issues related to data ownership and usage.

For example, if an athlete and I are involved in contract negotiations, some of them could be used against me, said Michel Roberts, Managing Director of the National Basketball Players Association. I have the right to confidentiality with respect to such things unless I give it up.

The dialogue here is slow but ongoing. In the final round of NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations, a joint committee of league and player association staff as well as external technical experts was formed to include fast-growing wearable technology options and: The purpose is to regularly monitor, update, and discuss the points of particular interest. Data access.

Money is also important. Players naturally want a new dollar share to help them generate using new technology. However, the existing revenue sharing rules in the CBAs of both leagues will make this a scalable hill over time.

Much of the basketball world doesn’t think this reality is far away. Overlooking the pond, Germany’s Handball-Bundesliga is the country’s top professional handball league, already using the KINEXON wearable sensor during the game.

According to Schmidt, they found a way to convince players, teams, and federations to reach an agreement that everyone was convinced that this would benefit the purity of the game. I am confident that there will be similar developments in basketball in the United States.

It’s unclear how soon it will happen, but there is no mistake. Something like this is coming. From broadcast insights and advanced player statistics to injury prevention and improved gameplay, the latest wearable and optical technologies are ready to change the way fans, players, and even organizations watch basketball games. increase.

