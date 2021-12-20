Best Buy’s new “Last-Minute Savings Event” has great deals you can receive in-store or at the curveside





At this point, Christmas is less than a week old, so shipping options are pretty slim. Whether you realize you’ve forgotten to buy for someone on the list, or just enjoy shopping, this new sale at Best Buy will cover you. Major retailers are running a number of promotions this month to win last-minute deals, and this could be the last promotion before the time to get a gift is exhausted. There is sex.

From headphones to air fryer, small drink coolers to smart home accessories, this sale at Best Buy has something for everyone. Please note that not all products are available everywhere. Therefore, it’s a good idea to check your local inventory on the product page you’re interested in to see if you can choose to pick it up in-store or at the curveside. Some of the discounts here are the same as we’ve seen since the beginning of November, and the other discounts are just recent price cuts.

With the introduction of Beats’ new FitPro earphones, I thought the less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds would be $ 150, or just $ 50 cheaper than the new $ 200 Beats FitPro. I predicted their price could drop to $ 100, and certainly it’s their current price (and new lows).

Beats Studio Buds are a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but didn’t realize-as AirPods anyway. Targeted at both iOS and Android users, it lacks some important features on the Apple side (no H1 or W1 chips), but it’s a small, lightweight earphone that’s comfortable to wear and sounds great. Provide. They fit tightly on most ears, including mine-I run with them without problems-but others find a better fit with BeatsFit Pro and their integrated tip. maybe.

If you’re taking health a little more seriously in 2022, or if you know someone else who might be doing it, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to get them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking, and recently added EKG features. Get it now.

If you don’t have an air fryer yet, Black Friday is a great time to get one. This Chef Man 8 Quart Air Fryer features high capacity, multiple cooking presets and more. What are you waiting for because it is easy to clean and you can cook delicious food?

Here are some of our other favorites from this last-minute sale event:

