The Apple iPhone 13 is 60,455 and may be yours.Find out how and who will offer this transaction





Flipkart offers you the opportunity to own the newly launched iPhone 13 at the best discounted price. Flipkart Big Saving Days will be streamed live on the platform until tomorrow, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops and other gadgets. Seen as a pre-Christmas and New Year shopping festival, this sale may be your last chance to get the smartphone you want, the iPhone. The Apple iPhone 13 is available at Flipkart for 79,900. Not only this, Flipkart also offers a Hostar subscription when you purchase your iPhone 13.

Apple released the iPhone 13 in September this year. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an A15 Bionic chip. Smartphones have a 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP front camera.

India’s largest e-commerce portal offers a 5% discount on iPhone 13 purchases using Axis Bank credit cards, saving at least 3,995 costs. It will reduce the cost of the iPhone 13 to 75,905.

Another way to make it cheaper is to replace your old phone. It could be either iOS or Android. The best buyback is assessed by the manufacture and purchase of the phone and how good or bad it is. The phone that has the best of it will get you the biggest discount.

Flipkart offers 15,450 best buys on older phones. The total discount will be 19,455 and the price of the iPhone 13 will drop to 60,455.

For Apple iPhone 12, you can replace your old phone with an iPhone 12 Pro for up to 13,900 and 14,150. The replacement price for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is up to 14,250.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max can be redeemed for up to 15,540,14,250 discounts on the iPhone 13 Mini.

