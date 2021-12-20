Four points on how next-generation communication technologies can improve access to care and care delivery





When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the healthcare industry moved rapidly and expanded access to care by leveraging technology, especially telemedicine. But, as Dr. Christine Gall, T-Mobile for Business’s industry segment advisor, pointed out, “the solution is probably not a sustainable model with little prior notice.” Organizations are now trying to optimize their solutions, leverage new features such as 5G to improve access, enhance collaboration, and use data better to improve care delivery.

Dr. Gal’s comments were received during a virtual roundtable hosted by T-Mobile as part of the 9th Beckers Hospital Review CEO and CFO Roundtable in November. At the roundtable, participants discussed how communication technology was used during the pandemic and how next-generation technology will further transform care delivery.

4 points:

Technology is dramatically expanding access to care. Health providers use technology to meet patients where they are. Dr. Michael Hochman, CEO of SCAN Groups Healthcare in Action, is a new medical group that provides “street medicine” to homeless individuals in mobile medical vans, and finding and connecting patients is one of his organization’s biggest challenges. I said it was one. To address this issue, the organization provides patients with free mobile phones and data plans (from T-Mobile) and solar chargers.

Other participants leveraging technology to improve access included a rural provider in North Carolina that provided iPads to patients. A company that communicates with elderly patients through television with the aim of keeping them away from the hospital. The Midwest provider network is considering a “test-ready video visit” where remote trials are conducted using technology that allows providers to hear lungs and heart sounds and see the patient’s ears, nose, and throat.

2. A technology that has multiple uses in healthcare is text messaging. In northwestern children’s hospitals, adolescents often prefer textual communication because they are simple and private. However, text messages can be applied beyond adolescence. It has a high adoption rate, is comfortable for patients, and is used for applications such as reservation reminders. T-Mobile has partner resources to ensure that these communications are secure and in a HIPAA compliant environment.

3.5G has great potential. Baron Kuehlewind, T-Mobile for Business’s industry segment advisor, explains: Reducing waiting time is especially important in robotic surgery, for example. 5G also has applications in the health network for the rapid transmission of large amounts of data.

4. Unleashing value from technology requires integration and behavioral change. Powerful technologies now and in the future are only valuable if they are secure and have the ability to connect and consolidate data. Kuehlewind emphasized the importance of standards and vendor-agnostic devices. Dr. Gal explains, “We need to consider integration and care transitions, and how to integrate knowledge and data communications across the team,” and all members of the care team are up to date for optimal decision making. Allows you to access information about. make.

5G: A compatible device is required. Coverage is not available in some areas. Some uses may require specific planning or functionality. See T-Mobile.com.

Click here for more information on Becker’s virtual events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/innovation/how-next-generation-communication-technologies-can-improve-access-to-care-and-care-delivery-4-takeaways.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos