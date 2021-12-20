LG’s first UltraGear gaming laptop combines 11th generation Intel with an RTX 3080 GPU and a 300Hz display.





LG

LG is finally moving away from its slim, ultra-lightweight laptop lineup with its first gaming laptop, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q. However, it’s not too far away. Like the Gram laptop, LG has achieved a high end with this 17.3-inch gaming laptop, keeping the laptop thin and relatively lightweight at less than 6 pounds (2.6 kg) in size. ..

LG did not announce the price, but the 17G90Q will be available in the US and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022. The laptop runs on an 11th generation Intel Core Tiger Lake H-series processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max. -Dual SSD array with Q graphics, up to 32GB of dual channel memory, and up to 1TB of storage. As you can imagine, LG used a high quality display. A 17.3-inch, 1,920×1,080 pixel widescreen panel with a response time of 1ms, a refresh rate of 300Hz, and an sRGB color gamut of 99%.

There is no shortage of ports with ThunderBolt 4 USB-C port, Type-C and two Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, combo headset jack, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, microSD card slot. Other features include a full HD webcam and IR cam for face recognition, a fingerprint reader for the power button, an RGB LED backlit keyboard for each key, and Killer Wireless’ Wi-Fi 6E. The UltraGear Studio app will also be available to customize the gaming experience.

LG seems to have all the right parts for the first gaming laptop, but the price can keep buyers away. It’s certainly one of the knocks we have for that UltraGear gaming speaker GP9. Similarly, LG’s Gram laptops are good, but tend to be expensive compared to competing products, and established brands of gaming laptops such as Alienware, Omen, and Razer are already expensive. But this is definitely a gaming laptop to look out for next year.

