PS.Blog Game of the Year 2021: Winner – PlayStation.Blog





When the votes are closed and the votes are counted, the winner of the PlayStation Blogs Game of the Year 2021 will be revealed. Another big turnout was that multi-category voting became hot, with many games competing for the lead during the voting period. On the other hand, the last twist changed the placement of the categories until the end of the vote.

We would like to thank all the studios nominated to bring us a great year of the game, as well as counting the watches that are appealing to everyone who voted and made this year.

Come on to the winner!

Lady Dimitresk | Resident Evil Village

Rather properly, Countess Alcina Dimitrescus’s vote count has obscured other candidates in one of the most popular categories of the year. Already a fascinating and horrifying malicious franchise, Lady Dimitresk stood tall. From a player stalking in the hallways of a luxurious mansion to cutting into the core with retractable claw-like nails and tongue lashing, she was unforgettable.

Rivet | Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

Tenkura | Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Alex Chen | Life is Strange: True Colors

Resident Evil Village

From the moldy Bayeux of the Baker family to the dangerous lands around Dimitresk Castle, Ethan Winters can’t take a break. The story of Resident Evil begins with the deceptive simplicity of a man, his new family, and a tragic past clashing with a troubled future. Capcom is doing a great job based gradually on the scope of Ethans’ quest for daughters and the bombs. When the embers go out in an explosive finale, you may wonder how this story began in a quiet house.

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

The voting race for Best Art Direction was tough, but Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart won the highest award. Insomniac Games has rediscovered the vibrant galactic art style of Ratchet & Clank since PS2. It’s shining on the outing of this premier PS5. The expressive faces of ratchets and rivets shine with a new level of detailed animation. The PS5’s ultra-fast SSDs create kaleidoscopic collisions because the artistically contrasting dimensions collide quickly. Despite the scale of the adventure, Insomniac can still make a fluid transition from desperate gameplay to cinematic cutscenes. Little Nightmare II comes in second in that uneasy place and third, thanks to the fascinating Little People, Big World aesthetics.

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians

The infectious vibrancy of the Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy extends beyond its snappy conversations and stunning alien views. Eidos-Montral is a fictional 80’s metal band packed with real whos from the 1980s chart toppers, delivering the same excitement you’ll find in gameplay with music, and going another mile to easily slot. is created. For modern playlists of metal heads. And don’t forget the bold and adventurous score with just a stunning audio treat.

Ghost of Tsushima: Expansion of Iki Island

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

It will take two

Inspiring stories about divorce and reconciliation, wise talking books, and an army of militarized squirrels are just a few of the highlights of It Takes Two, but these are incredible gameplay. Take the back seat. The Hazelight Studios genre-wide adventure is built from scratch with the cooperation of two players in mind, so your partner can nail a wall to swing or reverse time from a particular death. You can save or ride a frog. Garden together, you will always have friends by your side during this fun adventure. Instant multiplayer classic.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: End Walker

FIFA 22

EA’s FIFA 22 promised a true next-generation football experience and never disappointed. Its HyperMotion technology provides a more authentic and fluid football experience, and 3D audio allows you to take part in more matches than ever before, combined with the DualSense controller’s tactile feedback and adaptive triggers. You can feel the game as follows. I played on the pitch. EA has provided FIFA with the most realistic football experience ever.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

In addition to many other updates made to Ghost of Tsushima for Director’s Cut, Sucker Punch has significantly improved the accessibility of the game. Four new preset control layouts, larger text and subtitle sizes, options to lock on to enemies, and the DualSense for the Guiding Wind’s directional haptics have brought great adventures to more players than ever before.

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

With some gameplay features, the DualSense wireless controller hums like a creative weapon. For fans of the Ratchet & Crank series, it’s not surprising that the Rift Apart is an excellent showcase for controller tactile and adaptive triggers. Whether you blow up a humble burst pistol or unleash the rumbling and devastation of a negative tron ​​collider, you can really feel the difference. Insomniac Games goes one step further, depending on how much you press the R2 Adaptive Trigger, the player becomes even more sophisticated (for example, pressing 50% will display a slow arc and pressing it fully will fire). From immersive gameplay to better control, the proof is in the hands of the player.

Ghost of Tsushima Director Cut

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

According to fans, Insomniac Games prevented an aesthetic landing by bringing back both the best art direction and the best graphic showcase of the year. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Aparts Photo Mode is a great way to evaluate your studio’s attention to detail. Zoom in on the little Rombax hair on Ratchet’s incredible face to the texture of his little brown nose. In addition, spectacular visual effects and lighting help sell innovative weapons in the game. Few players have forgotten that they first fired a topiary sprinkler at a giant boss and didn’t believe that the creatures were instantly covered with countless tiny leaves. All these elements blend into a fun hypnotic visual.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut is more than a standard re-release. Angel Wars’ gorgeous adventures are back with a whole new story chapter, a whole new island to explore, and an update to the noisy multiplayer legend. That’s before mentioning its DualSense features, ultra-fast loading, 3D audio and resolution, and the frame rate options that only the PS5 can offer. Ghost of Tsushima has always been a breathtaking experience, but Director’s Cut has introduced changes that take it to another level.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139

Kena: Spirits Bridge

This category witnessed the closest race to the award as the two games remained neck and neck during the voting period. But in the end, Kena: Bridge of Spirits robbed platinum and Hades got the right gold. With pounding literary club plus! And Disco Elysium bagging silver and bronze, respectively, and this category featured the high capabilities and diverse experience of this year’s independent studio output.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

Disco Elysium – Final Cut

Hitman 3

Bringing Agent 47 to the PSVR has struck a chord with fans. Hitman 3 dominated the votes in this category. By adapting the world of assassination to the platform, players were able to crowd IO Interactives, watch detailed sandboxes, and discover creative takedowns in them in a whole new way. Also, as an unexpected bonus, VR support has been extended to the first two games.

Resident Evil Village

Satisfactory shootouts, memorable encounters, and plenty of twists and turns. There was a lot to admire in the continuation of Capcom’s Ethan Winters story. And it’s all in one cohesive whole, even before the studio appreciates the bold yet successful jigsawing of four different horror sub-genres (one for each of the four lords you face). Integrate. Everyone will find something to fear in the village: Everyone who played has found another incredible installment to Resident Evil.

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart

The return of Ratchet & Clanks celebrated not only the beloved duo, but also the state-of-the-art technology under the PS5’s hood and the immersive features of the DualSense controller. An adventure of dimension and planet hopping full of thrilling and increasingly creative combat (lift and topiary sprinkler FTW) platform challenges, mini-games and more. And of course, we were introduced to rivets and kits. They soon became the new PlayStation icon.

Marvel’s Galaxy Guardians

Insomniac games

Given the feat of Super Heroic at the end of last year, you knew if insomnia had had a quieter time in the last 12 months. Instead, the studio rarely takes that step in 2021 and not only offers the PS5 showcase title in the form of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but also records years of achievement by teasing the future of Super Heroic. did. Then it’s no wonder that he won the top spot as the Studio of the Year.

