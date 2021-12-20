Picnics will leap forward in 2021 to enable automation of pizza making to transform the future of food processing.news





Seattle, December 20, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Seattle-based food production technology innovator Picnic Works today announced the major milestones achieved in 2021. Robotic automation and human innovation reduce food waste and streamline operations to reduce costs.

Picnic CEO Clayton Wood said: “In addition to investor awareness, partners, media, and modern customers are adopting picnic solutions to save kitchen time, money, and effort while consistently serving the perfect pizza. We define core values ​​and see incredible industry demand We see that our solution is arriving at a shift to food automation. Automation will be the winner. . “

The team grew 83% in 2021 and Picnic was able to expand its engineering, robotics, food engineer, marketing and customer support teams. Despite this growth, picnics continue to hire all jobs as customer demand grows. The restaurant partnership has also expanded, with Series A funding secured in the spring of 2021 to position the Series B team in the coming months.

Picnic launched pre-orders on its e-commerce website in November 2021 to allow new customers to line up when the Picnic Pizza Station becomes available. As a result, customers are now able to make deposits to book one of the two configurations for delivery in 2022.

Works is a modular assembly line that offers sauces, cheeses, freshly sliced ​​pepperoni, and granular toppings. All you need is sauce, cheese and freshly sliced ​​pepperoni.

Notable industry partners include Ethan Stowell Restaurant, a strategic culinary and chef partnership. Picnic is also working closely with Orion Landmark, the largest supplier of pizza and pizza components to the convenience store industry around the world. National Service Cooperative, a leader in food service equipment. We also provide baseline hardware finance and financial support for customer deployment.

Ethan Stowell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ethan Stowell Restaurant, said: “Picnic pizzerias provide value for kitchens of all sizes. From small pizzerias to large stadiums, everyone understands the benefits of saving time and money. Picnics do all of the above. It is unique in that it provides. “

This year, Picnic has appeared in several events, including the Pizza Expo, where the team demonstrated their pizza-making skills at the Picnic Pizza Station. The picnic won industry-leading ratings in 2021, including the prestigious National Restaurant Association’s prestigious Kitchen Innovation 2021 Awards. Other notable awards are:

GeekWire: “Hardware / Gadget / Robotics of the Year”-2021 Finalist AgTech Breakthrough “Restaurant Tech Innovation of the Year”-2021 Spoon: “Food Tech 25 List” LuxLife: “Kitchen Automation Innovator of the Year”-2021

To conclude 2021, the picnic celebrates making over 6,000 pizzas using a total of 48,336 ounces of sauce (or 378 gallons) and 4,153 pounds of cheese. In addition, in 2021, 275 pizzas were donated to the Ballard Food Bank. The entire picnic team is looking forward to 2022 and continues to work to meet the high demand for picnic pizza stations, transform the food industry and strengthen the relationships between partners and customers.

About picnic works:

Founded in 2016, PicnicWorks (hellopicnic.com) brings together an experienced team of veterans in the food and technology industry to develop and deliver professional intelligent technology and unique solutions for the food service and hospitality industry. I am. Restaurants, convenient grocery stores, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hotels, cruise lines, sports venues, catering groups, healthcare cafeterias, small kiosks, ghost kitchen operators, mobile food businesses, food trucks, deliveries, military There are facilities and so on. Many segments are poised to benefit from the company’s automated food assembly platform that integrates RaaS, software, cloud, and deep learning technologies.

Find picnics online at hellopicnic.com or on social media facebook.com/picnicgroup, linkedin.com/company/picnicnews, twitter.com/picnicnews, instagram.com/picnicnews.

