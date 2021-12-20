Did you get a FINAL FANTASY VII remake on PS Plus?Free upgrade





Starting this Wednesday, PlayStation Plus subscribers with FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Through PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 Intergrade version of the game for free. This announcement heats up following the volatile launch of the PC version of the game.

From this Wednesday …

• PS Plus subscribers who previously used @FinalFantasyVII Remake via @PlayStationPlus can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.

• 25% off DLC “Episode Intermission” featuring Yuffie Kisaragi for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586

-FINAL FANTASY VII Remake (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake was originally for PlayStation only, but became available on PS Plus in March 2021. At the time, players were only available on the PlayStation 4 edition, which upset many who wanted a PS5 version that promised better visuals. Reduced load times, support for Sony DualSense controllers, and other benefits.

Episode Intermission DLC was also not available on the PS4 version of the game. This meant that even PS Plus subscribers had to buy games and DLC on PS5 at full price. Selling DLC ​​and allowing PS Plus subscribers to upgrade for free seems like an olive branch for Square Enix players, but it’s been nine months since the original PS Plus blunder. It will be later.

In addition to being able to upgrade the game for free, the game Yuffie Kisaragi DLC, officially named Episode INTERmission, will be 25% off for a “limited time” starting this Wednesday.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake has recently become available on PC, but the launch wasn’t as smooth as Square Enix expected. The game has few graphics options. This means that the player cannot adjust settings such as resolution scaling, antialiasing, VSync, and motion blur.

Players also experienced serious lags and slowdowns when doing things as easy as moving the game’s camera in the cloud. These issues are also occurring on the highest end PCs and indicate that there is a problem with the game, not the player’s system. Of all this, the $ 70 high price tag for VII Remake was even more angry, but the same price is becoming the norm for AAA PS5 and Xbox Series X / S titles.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/final-fantasy-vii-remake-free-ps5-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos