Rec Room will raise $ 145 million on a $ 3.5 billion valuation for TechCrunch, a user-generated immersive gaming platform.





After Roblox made a big hit with a platform for user-generated game content, another startup raised a large amount of funding to build its own user-generated platform for an immersive experience. Rec Room, a free downloadable and playable cross-platform social gaming company, has raised $ 145 million for mobile devices, consoles, PCs and VR headsets (supported operating systems / platforms include iOS). , Xbox, PlayStation, Oculus, Steam, and Android as of August).

Financing is led by Coatue Management with the participation of existing investors Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and Madrona Venture Group, and comes in at a valuation of $ 3.5 billion.

This is a significant increase in the valuation when Sequoia took the lead in raising $ 100 million in the $ 125 million valuation earlier this March. During that period, it has seen some very impressive growth. In March, we found that 2 million people were playing and creating content. Now it said it has 37 million.

Funding is underpinned by Rec Room’s tremendous growth and scale, and is broader than suddenly attracting a lot of attention to companies building VR and immersive experiences, especially content (or means of content). Engage users in those media in the climate. (Sure, one of the main issues so far has been that there really wasn’t enough compelling content to invest or use clunky VR headsets and other cutting-edge technologies.)

Rec Room is a “social gaming” company in several respects. Interestingly, the key to its growth isn’t just the ability to create games and play games created by others, or join a room and play with them (probably the most obvious “social”). Ability to provide a commonly used virtual social space for users to hang out beyond gameplay.

Unlike many other social gaming companies that depended on other platforms like Facebook to perform the social aspects of the gaming experience, Rec Room is for virtual weddings, business meetings, and more casual meet-ups. It states that it has already been used. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and face-to-face social and travel dampers, virtual boosts may have been added. Its Rec Room offers a variety of experiences for both beginners and experienced gamers, and its “Rec Life” concept shows that the barriers to entry for both user bases are very low.

Rec Room has been around for just five years (launched in Seattle in 2016), avoiding the spikes / drops that characterize many other social game hits. We now have 37 million users who build and play games in “rooms” that virtually hang out with other users. The platform already has about 12 million rooms, Rec Room said.

Of that 37 million figure, the number of active users is not clear, but according to Rec Room, the number of monthly users increased by nearly 450% last year (since November 2020), and mobile users are growing. It is said that it is promoting a part. , It will be 10 times in that period.

It’s amazing to see Rec Room grow from a small collection of mini-games to a global platform with millions of experiences built by the community. The platform is a place where people can come together to form meaningful connections, build communities and share creativity, Rec Room co-founder and CEO Nick Fajt said in a statement. There is much more we want to do. We were excited to build more experiences, extend to new platforms, invest in best-in-class trust and safety systems, and continue to expand our creator tools for 2022.

The company today didn’t disclose revenue figures, but announced in March that it was paying about $ 1 million to game creators on the platform.

“I love the world Rec Room created for friends to build and play with,” said Matt Mazzeo of Coatue Management in a statement. Millions of players, from phones to VR, are in Rec Room. We are happy to partner with a team that makes the digital world more enjoyable and immersive. “

