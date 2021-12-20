Google scans Gmail for child sexual abuse cartoons





Google has published two main ways to handle child abuse images on the system, but doesn’t really explain how to detect explicit animation material. (Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Getty Images

For the past two decades, tech giants have had to deal with the ever-increasing videos and images of child sexual abuse on the platform. As Apple recently discovered, it’s a difficult problem to solve, and scanning people’s devices and online accounts for illegal content can raise privacy concerns.

But it’s not just the explicit photos and videos of underage children that Silicon Valley’s largest companies are trying to find and erase servers. They also have cartoons depicting graphic acts involving children, as revealed by a recent search warrant asking Google to provide information about suspects allegedly owning such animations. looking for.

It is potentially illegal to own this type of content under US law and may be detected by Google’s Anti-Child Sexual Materials (CSAM) system. This is a fact that has never been discussed in the public domain, and the warrant reveals it. Google has long admitted that the code can use two technologies to monitor child abuse. The first uses YouTube-designed software to look for “hashes” of previously known illegal content. Such hashes are alphanumerical representations of files. This means that your computer can scan files such as Gmail emails and will be flagged if you have files with the same hash as illegal photos or videos. Google also uses machine learning tools to examine files and analyze for signs of abused children.

According to the warrant, when Google detected digital art or cartoons in Kansas in late 2020 depicting children engaged in sexually explicit acts or having sexual intercourse in their drive accounts. It is not clear which of these two technologies was used. In addition, we’ll go into more detail about graphic images, including what looks like a sexually explicit cartoon of a minor boy. In accordance with legal requirements, Google will pass the IP address used to access the information and images it finds to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) will report the results to DHS. I handed it over to the Ministry of Homeland Security. Survey unit. Investigators use the IP address provided by Google to identify the suspect as the alleged owner of the cartoon, search his Google account, and provide information about emails with the defendant. I received.

The suspect may actually be a known artist. Forbes hasn’t disclosed his name because he hasn’t been charged, but the man identified in the warrant won several small Midwestern art contests, with one artwork from the 1990s being the main West Coast artwork. It was published in the newspaper.

This may be related to some artists who draw or draw nudity. However, the cartoon image law is expressed to provide some protection to those who share the animation of children engaged in sexual activity for the arts and sciences. Prosecutors who seek to convict anyone in possession of such material find that the associated image is obscene or lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value. You need to prove it.

Meanwhile, Google has recently released a transparency report showing the number of times it reports issues to NCMEC. The numbers show a disturbing trend. In the first six months of 2021, 410,000 individual reports found more than 3.4 million potentially illegal content. This is an increase from 2.9 million in 365,000 reports in the last six months of 2020, since January 2020 when 1.5 million CSAM materials were discovered and 180,000 reports were reported to NCMEC. It’s far more than double that of June.

At the time of publication, Google did not provide comments on cartoon cases and how to detect animated images in Google accounts. The Kansas Department of Justice did not respond to requests for comment. Attempts to send an email to the defendant’s address listed in the warrant have failed, and the Gmail account appears to be disabled.

Given the recent anger about how Apple scans iPhone images to find CSAM, criticisms of infringing user privacy have slowed the move, and other major tech companies have said this. The spotlight was on how to deal with the problem. Google doesn’t encrypt communication tools like Gmail or file storage technologies like Drive end-to-end, so tech companies could scan for illegal content. Also, with no plans to introduce these features, law enforcement agencies can rely on Google to alert NCMEC in the event of server abuse.

Based in Mountain View, CA, whether the majority of users want Google to scan their accounts to help find child abusers, or instead want to improve privacy with end-to-end encryption. Companies need to struggle to balance permanence. .. The same applies to any of our rivals.

A version of this story appeared in my newsletter, The Wiretap, today. Sign up for Exclusive News and Cybersecurity News here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/12/20/google-scans-gmail-and-drive-for-cartoons-of-child-sexual-abuse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos