EMPIRE Artist receiving Equity on Social Livestreaming Platform Riff – Billboard





EMPIRE has set up Artist Equity Pool from shares in the Riff label, a new social livestream platform that combines voice and video chat with music, the company told Billboard. From now on, some artists on the EMPIRE list will be able to gain fairness by using the Riff platform.

In September, EMPIRE invested in Riff with Quality Control Music and Top Dawg Entertainment, raising a total of approximately $ 4 million in funding.

Riff provides room-based interactions that allow creators to livestream and interact directly with their fans, such as hosting listening parties and dropping albums and products within the app. The platform’s monetization model aims to create new revenue streams for creators, including digital gifts, members-only rooms, brand sponsorships, mobile concerts, and paid events.

EMPIRE artist Money Man was the first to benefit from the label’s new equity campaign when hosting a virtual listening party for the new album Blockchain for thousands of fans in the riff room “Blockchain Lounge”. Was an artist.

“Music and technological innovations have always been inextricably linked to me and are a central part of EMPIRE’s DNA, which is why we invested in Riff,” said Ghazi, founder and CEO of EMPIRE. increase. “We are proud to provide artists with a variety of revenue streams. Providing fairness in investment is the logical next step.”

Riff has licensed music from all major independent labels for hi-fi playback in Riff’s virtual room, which can accommodate up to 1 million users (and up to 12 users in video). increase. The amount of stream an artist can get by playing music in the app is equivalent to the number of users in attendance.

Riff says Billboard is seeing significant app growth, doubling the number of active users each month.

Riff is headed by CEO and Stanford Engineer Kara Katz, CTO, Stanford Computer Scientist Steve Petersen, and Executive VP Brandon “BL” Lewis. The company claims a diverse team of 75% females and people of color.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/empire-riff-artist-equity-money-man/

