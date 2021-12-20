Best game controller for most systems: 8BitDo Pro 2





The best controller is the one you are most comfortable with. That’s why one of the best fighting game players in the world can win the modern championship with the PlayStation1 controller. When the use of the gamepad becomes the second nature, it will be easier to play.

However, if you’re playing games on a variety of systems such as Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile devices, finding knowledge between multiple controllers can be a problem. You can use two or three controllers, or just one.

8BitDo Pro 2 is a Bluetooth controller that works on consoles such as the Switch, just as it works on PCs, Macs, and even mobiles. It became one of my favorite third party controllers and also helped me organize a bit.

That’s why it’s your new favorite controller.

The quest for controller parity

If you’re lucky enough to play a lot of games on your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, macOS, or smartphone, you probably have a lot of controllers in your home. Sprinkling gamepads around the house, regardless of the size of the house, can be a bit annoying.

It can (almost) do it all!Photo: Jeff Ramos / Polygon

I cleaned up my house by trying to create the maximum amount of controller parity across all the devices playing the game. I have narrowed down the rich library of controllers for each platform to two controllers, PS5 DualSense and 8BitDoPro2.

The PS5s DualSense controller is one of the few controllers that can take advantage of the advanced features of the system, so there is no substitute for it. For everything else, 8BitDo Pro 2 is what I grab when I want to play something.

8BitDo Pro 2 Features

The layout of 8BitDo Pro 2s feels like a particularly gray combination of a classic PlayStation controller and SNES gamepad. This makes the controller feel familiar while establishing its own ID.

The face button placement and shoulder buttons are exactly where you expect them to be. The thumbstick runs along the bottom of the controller like a PlayStation gamepad, unlike the diagonal orientation of the Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X controller.

Photo: Jeff Ramos / Polygon

8BitDo Pro 2 differs from other controllers in that it has a pair of buttons on the back that you can map to different features and macros using the app. You can use the same software to fine-tune the sensitivity of thumbsticks, triggers, and even button mappings across the controller. Adjustments for these devices are great because changes are stored in the controller rather than in the console, so these settings can be carried over to any device that plays them.

The main reason 8BitDo Pro 2 is selected as all controllers except PS5 is that you can instantly switch between controlling systems. On the back of the controller is a toggle that is instantly compatible with Nintendo hardware, my mobile device, or input standards in a Windows or Mac environment.

To change the mode, switch to one of these four toggles. Photo: Jeff Ramos / Polygon

Switching profiles is easy. From a Pokmon Unite multiplayer session on a switch in your living room, you can go to a bit of Halo Infinite on your office gaming PC, or a Genshin Impact on your iPhone in bed (with a controller option phone clip). simply. While writing this, I ran Exit the Gungeon several times on my MacBook.

One controller (mostly) that controls all of them

In an ideal world, you can use one controller for every game system. In the meantime, 8BitDo Pro 2 can do most of the work.

Its familiar design leans towards retro aesthetics, but its latest internal hardware works on most consoles. Unlike controllers that are connected to a system whose settings are designed, 8BitDo Pro 2 can be adjusted to your liking, and those settings are carried over to what is connected.

| Photo: Jeff Ramos / Polygon 8Bitdo Pro 2

Price at the time of publication.

This Bluetooth controller can control Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

If you have to start over and choose a custom controller for each platform you play games with, or a single gamepad that works with all controllers, choose 8BitDo Pro 2. It has most of what I need to enjoy every game I play, and has additional features that further amplify that feature.

Maybe someday there is an 8BitDo controller that really does everything. In the meantime, Pro 2 remains a controller that I literally bring all over the house to play with.

