Following Microsoft, Oracle is working to promote healthcare with Cerner — Salesforce is next?





Oracle Corp. confirmed plans to acquire Cerner Corp. for nearly $ 30 billion on Monday, entering the healthcare space months after another software giant Microsoft Corp. made a similar acquisition. Analysts wondered what other software companies would expect. Buy the way to the hospital.

Oracle ORCL, -4.92%, has agreed to pay Cerner CERN $ 95 per share, + 0.92% in cash. This is the most abundant transaction in the long line of software purchases by software companies, with a stock value of $ 28.3 billion. Cerner sells software that helps doctors access and analyze medical records, earning $ 5.5 billion in the 2020 calendar year and $ 4.3 billion in the first three quarters of the year.

With this acquisition, Oracle’s corporate mission has expanded to provide a new generation of easy-to-use digital tools that enable overworked healthcare professionals to access information via hands-free voice interfaces to protect cloud applications. Responsible for providing. Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison said in a statement Monday morning.

The largest healthcare industry in the United States is lagging behind in the transition to cloud software and cloud computing due to the complex rules of digital records management, including health information. Software companies have proven popular with hospitals and other healthcare providers, including Microsoft MSFT, a nearly $ 20 billion acquisition of Nuance, a software company that has worked with Cerner earlier this year. I am aiming to jump in.

Traditional Wisdomon Healthcare is a big area, but it doesn’t adopt or adopt digital technology like some others, said Scott Kessler, vice president and global lead of Thirdbridge, by email on Monday. I am writing. Clearly Oracle has signed this pending Cerner deal, and Microsoft plans to acquire Nuance Communications, which is also highly health-conscious and has great potential.

With Microsoft and Oracle already in the game, analysts suspect another prominent software company, Salesforce.com Inc. CRM (-2.04%), will be the next company. But it may not be soon.

It’s only a matter of time before Salesforce tries to expand its footsteps in the field after the news that Oracle is interested in Cerner first surfaced, Stifel analysts wrote late last week. Given Salesforce’s recent M & A moves and efforts to increase margins in the short term, we believe these moves are unlikely until late 22 or 23.

Oracle’s next move may come sooner. In response to Salesforce’s growing popularity after Oracle downplayed the rise of cloud software, the company is known for bulk acquisitions, including a cloud-focused acquisition that led to the purchase of NetSuite. increase.

This could return to an era of aggressive acquisitions by Oracle, during which time the company rolled up traditional client-server application space very effectively. The difference is that this sector is in the midst of strong long-term growth driven by the migration of architecture to the cloud, running inefficiently in the mid-2000s when it hit a growth barrier. Given the large number of application vendors, the time for integration was ripe.

Oracle can also take advantage of Cerner’s acquisition to step into the healthcare industry and convince those customers to use cloud computing options. Cloud computing providers such as Amazon.com Inc.s AMZN, -1.59% Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc.s GOOGL, -0.32% GOOG, -0.51% Google are big movers for healthcare providers to cloud networks. We are finding the possibility. Where the provider can use the technology.

Oracle stocks responded negatively to Monday’s news after falling on Friday in response to the first report of a potential deal. Shares on Friday fell 6.4%, trading more than 4% on Monday afternoon, and after Oracle hit a record high of $ 103.65 on Wednesday, stocks in the modified area fell more than 10% from recent highs.

The majority of analysts tracking Oracle consider the stock on hold, 18 of the 30 analysts tracked by FactSet give the stock its valuation, and 8 equate it to buy, 4 People equate it with selling. The average price target on Monday morning was $ 103.25.

