Twelve Mobile Marketing Trends Experts Focus on 2022





For many consumers, smartphones and tablets have become a reliable platform for online browsing and shopping. With the smartphone revolution over the last decade, marketers around the world have begun to rethink their digital strategies.

To be successful in the modern market, businesses need to think about mobile-first campaigns that reach consumers where they are. To help with this, 12 Fast Company Executive Board members share forecasts of the biggest mobile marketing trends to watch in the first half of 2022 and how to leverage these up-and-coming strategies.

1. Shopping links

Mobile commerce isn’t new, but it became a boom during the pandemic. Today, more social platforms are implementing shoppable links to their content, and influencers and brands are using it to meet their viewers on social media as well. The growth of mobile commerce is still explosive, and experts predict that more time will be spent on shopping apps. – CoinMover, Mike Scanlan

2. Visual search

I think visual search is about to grow exponentially. See people in great clothes on the streets of New York, take pictures with your mobile device, and use AI-powered image recognition on platforms such as Syte to recognize each piece of clothing in your ensemble. You can go back. A link to buy each piece — that’s the future! – Merkle Company, Live Area Barry Fiske

3. Increased use of apps in stores

I expect mobile devices to be frequently used for shopping and store returns in 2022. This holiday season is called “Hybrid Holiday”. Many consumers still like the in-store experience, but some prefer to shop online more conveniently. I think that the use of mobile devices in the store, such as returns and the use of gift cards, will continue in the future. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign

4. Real-time engagement technology

The adoption of real-time engagement technologies (such as live streams and two-way live) has skyrocketed during COVID, and many are now integrated into their lives as a way to interact from the convenience of both e-commerce and service brands. is. House. – Amaya Weddle, Band

5. Bump offer

Increasing bump offers through website pop-ups directly related to the SMS marketing platform. Many of the major email marketing platforms (such as Klaviyo) offer a bridge program from the email platform to the SMS platform. This is so effective and relevant that I think it has grown dramatically in the direct sales market and beyond. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go!agency

6. TIKTOK

2022 will continue to be dominated by the platform TikTok. TikTok is not only one of the fastest growing and most downloaded apps, but also one of the highest ranked platforms for personal consumption. Brands trying to attract consumers via mobile should focus on TikTok. – Kelly Higny, insect bite

7. Color disorder

Large blocks of color mess will cause someone to stop scrolling. The less you have, the more you have, so keep your content tight and focus on every word. – Meagan Bowman, stopwatch

8. Friction removal

Mobile devices continue to remove friction between consumers and their purchases. I think this will increase exponentially. For our students, we also implement this idea. How can you get rid of the friction between students (that is, consumers) and the products you want to offer to them by focusing on the products that help them (such as education)? – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training

9. Augmented reality shopping

Augmented reality shopping is something I’ve noticed all over the past year. If you’re buying a product for your home, many e-commerce apps can now display your product at home. This is a great way for consumers to visualize what a product actually looks like at home. This is a game changer for people. This is not only convenient, but also safe. – John Hall, Calendar

10. Native advertising

Native advertising is one of the mobile marketing trends expected to dominate the first half of 2022. This is a type of sponsored content that allows advertisers to post ads without compromising the user experience. Native ads integrate your ads into the content of your app, website, or other digital platform on which your ads appear. Instead of pop-ups, there are ads that look like regular content. – Syed Balkhi, WP Beginner

11. Social and video commerce

Social and video commerce will continue to grow as businesses find their own way to integrate livestreaming or video with readily available instant purchase capabilities via mobile media. – Amanda Drenberg, COMMB

12. AR and VR experience

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences will increase. A perfect example is what happened to Facebook’s rebranding to a meta-technology company. Obviously, Facebook’s leadership is driving the AR and VR experience (not just for gaming purposes). In particular, working remotely is a normal scenario. This will be a whole new ball game for the industry. – Lane Kawaoka, SimplePassiveCashflow.com

