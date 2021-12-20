Apple seeds the first public beta of iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3





Apple today seeded the first beta of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3 updates as a public beta tester. The new software will be released a few days after the first developer beta release and a week after the release of iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2.

iOS and iPad OS 15.3 can be downloaded wirelessly after the appropriate profile of Apple’s public beta test website is installed on your iPhone or iPad.

It hasn’t yet been announced what’s included in the beta versions of iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3, suggesting that it’s likely focused on internal improvements and bug fixes. .. There were no major additions to the original developer beta.

There are some features that Apple hasn’t implemented yet, such as universal controls and ID support in the wallet app. Universal Control allows you to control multiple Macs and iPads with the same keyboard and mouse. Apple recently announced that this feature will be available in the spring. There were no signs of universal control in the first beta, so it seems to be available on the iPad OS 15.4.

The wallet app’s digital ID has been working since Apple introduced this feature at WWDC in June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital identity support, and Florida is also negotiating to support this feature. It’s inside.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/20/apple-seeds-ios-15-3-public-beta-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

