The Breath of the Wild 2 release date leak is the most reliable update to date.





Nintendo’s biggest game currently in the pipeline is arguably the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it’s pretty mysterious. However, recent tips from unlikely sources suggest the first credible insights we’ve seen regarding the release date of the game on Nintendo Switch. Will Lynx’s next big open-world adventure arrive pretty early? One credible industry insider certainly thinks so.

Why Breath of the Wild 2 will be released in 2022

During an episode of IGN’s Nintendo Voice Chat podcast recorded in mid-December 2021, Outlet Chief Content Officer Peer Schneider announced Nintendo’s future, following a basically non-existent show at Game Awards 2021. He made an interesting remark about the development calendar.

Can Breath of the Wild 2 actually be released in 2022?

After that, I was able to interact with some people in the industry. Nintendo is likely to have a pretty good year next year, so we don’t see the lack of big things as a sign of the Breath of the Wild. He says he will be late or nothing else. The Nintendo people seem to be very excited about 2022. “

In addition, when discussing the current shortage of large open-world games on Nintendo Switch, Schneider will probably change that when he plays Breath of the Wild 2 next November. Enthusiasts who consider themselves to be representatives of this well-connected industry may have slipped some details regarding when adventurers will be able to take the High Rule on their next cruise.

Nintendo Voice Chat Episode 591 has become a headline that talks about Breath of the Wild 2.

Will Breath of the Wild 2 be released in November 2022?

Like most leaks and rumors, there are both good and bad things about this claim. On the plus side, Schneider is certainly a very connected member of the gaming industry who has just attended a fairly exclusive industry event.

I’m not directly saying that Breath of the Wild 2 is definitely here, but the fact that he’s authoritatively talking about Nintendo’s exciting 2022 release calendar is pretty straightforward. After all, Breath of the Wild 2 is the only announced Nintendo title that is very exciting and worth it. That’s enough to make you think, especially when he throws out that November time frame later in the episode.

Like most rumors and leaks, gamers need to consider the full context before assessing the truth.Nintendo

That said, there are many drawbacks to consider here as well. For one thing, it’s not entirely clear who Schneider spoke to at these Game Awards after parties. He hasn’t said anyone from Nintendo itself, which suggests that this information may come from a second, or perhaps third-party source. Also, in full context, his speculation about the November release sounds more like a casual speculation than a definitive fact. His shrugging look means the same thing.

Undoubtedly, Schneider’s words are more reliable than Twitter’s Nintendo insider team, which is often overlooked rather than a hit, but there are still some caveats.

Also, keep in mind that even if Schneider’s procurement is good and the November release date is scheduled, that schedule can easily change from now to next fall. The workflow can be tailored to the needs of the project, especially if the number of cases of Covid-19 is increasing and game development is still functioning at a protracted pace. In other words, today in November 2022 could still be tomorrow in March 2023. It takes too long for things to go wrong. Hearing these tips from such high-ranking members of the world’s largest gaming store is well worth the headline, but you shouldn’t consider it the gospel yet.

