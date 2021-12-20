Google will review its internal strategy, but will add many health tools in 2021





Google’s healthcare business looks very different between the end of 2021 and the beginning of the year.

This year, the tech giant reviewed its strategy and eventually dismantled the health sector. However, it still released a variety of tools for both consumers and clinicians. In particular, as the pandemic has moved into its second year, we are focusing on healthcare accessibility and COVID-19 management.

Google Health dissolves

In June, Google shook the health team, moving more than 130 of its approximately 700 Google Health employees to Search and the new Fitbit group, according to an Insider report.

A few months later, Dr. David Feinberg, Vice President of Google Health, announced that he would resign to take over the role of CEO of EHR company Cerner. Shortly thereafter, insiders received an internal memo detailing the dissolution of the health sector, and the company moved the initiatives contained therein to a more general territory.

However, a Google spokesperson said at the time, tech giants were investing heavily in company-wide health, demonstrating continued interest in space throughout the organization.

Fitbit finale

At the beginning of 2021, Google finally completed the acquisition of Fitbit, a popular health and fitness tracking wearable. The $ 2.1 billion transaction was first announced in late 2019, but has been postponed by several regulatory investigations.

“We’ve pushed the boundaries of what’s possible from wrists, pioneering steps, heart rate, sleep, and stress tracking,” said Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park. I wrote it when I did. “The possibilities are truly endless, with access to Google’s amazing resources, knowledge, and global platform.”

Fitness trackers are beginning to play a role in Google’s sister company, Verily, which focuses on the life sciences space. In September, Onduo, a digital chronic disease management platform, announced that it will offer Fitbit devices and Fitbit Premium along with the program.

However, Google can have its own wearable orientation outside the Fitbit brand. Earlier this month, Insider reported that the company was working on its own smartwatch, codenamed Rohan, and plans to launch it next year.

Accessibility and COVID-19 tools

As COVID-19 continued to disrupt everyday life around the world in 2021, Google released a variety of tools aimed at helping people navigate pandemics.

This year began with an effort focused on vaccine distribution, allowing users to find vaccination sites and information through maps and searches. It also issues travel bans and recommendations, releases tools to help find Indian testing centers, hospital resources, and vaccination sites in the event of a surge, allowing users to reduce their social distance through public transport congestion. I made it possible to check if it can be done.

The tech giant has also launched a COVID card API for Android. It can store and display digital COVID-19 test and vaccine information.

In the more common areas of health and social determinants, Google added the insurance plans adopted by providers and the ability to search for the language the provider speaks in the office earlier this month. We have also published a site to help you find information about food banks, pantry and school lunch programs.

This year, the focus was also on accessibility for people with disabilities. On Android, Google has released a new feature called Camera Switch. This allows people with voice and motor disabilities to use their smartphones with facial gestures and eye movements of their choice. Released for testing by English-speaking users in November, the Project Relate app aims to make it easier for people with voice disabilities to communicate through real-time transcription and voice assistants.

Clinician support

In February, Google announced Care Studio. This is a search tool that helps clinicians find data in EHRs more efficiently. We have decided to unplug Streams, a similar app used by the UK National Health Service, and focus on Care Studio.

I’m really excited because one of the big challenges in the provider’s healthcare field is switching contexts. There is a lot of information to understand at this point and try to make a decision in a blink of an eye. Clinicians have to do this all day, Paul Mullet, vice president of care studios, told MobiHealthNews when the mobile version was released in October.

It can be completely overwhelming for them. Therefore, it is very important to be able to provide additional summaries and searchable information so that you can ask questions whenever you need them.

In July, Google Cloud released Healthcare Data Engine. It was proposed by researchers and providers as a way to combine data from a variety of sources such as EHRs, billing data, and test results.

In a panel discussion at the Vatican Health Conference in May, then vice president Feinberg said the partnership between a major tech company and a clinician built confidence in the tools and helped providers work effectively. Said to help you.

“That is, this is not Google taking care of you. This is Google on the information page, what the NHS says in the UK. In the US, it’s what the Mayo Clinic says. For you. He said this tool allows me to take care of you, or is Mayo and our partnership on radiation therapy for cancer patients.

“They all have capes because we need to provide tools to those frontline people.”

