These are the 10 most hit stocks in Ark Invest’s flagship fund as the momentum of innovative technological betting diminishes.

Ark Invest’s flagship ETF suffered a 24% decline year-to-date as investors shy away from unprofitable tech companies. Despite the decline, Cathie Wood reiterated her view that innovation stocks are in a territory of value. Reduce inventory of Ark Invest’s flagship product, Disruptive Innovation ETF. Sign up for our daily newsletter “10 Things Before the Opening Bell”.

Investors in Ark Invest’s flagship portfolio have endured a tough 2021. Cathie Wood’s ETFs have fallen by 24% so far, and the S & P 500 has increased by about 23%.

The once hot ETF reversal is in the often unprofitable rotation of high-growth tech stocks, in favor of proven and more stable companies that have been profitable despite economic uncertainty. happened.

Now, the once incredibly strong positive momentum for technology trade has turned into a consistent negative momentum, leading to a surge of more than 80% from record highs. The sale was exacerbated by the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate the tapering of monthly bond purchases and guidance on multiple rate hikes in 2022.

However, Wood remains bullish on her investment strategy of acquiring innovative companies with little or no profit. In a blog post on Friday, Wood said ARK Invest’s stock is currently in the “high value territory” and predicts that Monster’s annual earnings will be 40% over the next five years.

These are the 10 most hit stocks in Ark Invest’s flagship Disruptive Innovation ETF as of December 20th. All data provided by Koyfin.

10. 2U, Inc

Ticker: TWOU% Less than 52 weeks High: -66% Market capitalization: $ 1.6 billion

9. Means health

Ticker: SGFY% Less than 52 weeks High: -66% Market capitalization: $ 3.2 billion

8. Terra Dock Health

Ticker: TDOC% below 52 weeks High: -69% Market capitalization: $ 15.3 billion

7. Edited medicine

Ticker: Edit% Less than 52 weeks High: -70% Market capitalization: $ 2 billion

6.Compugen

Ticker: CGEN% Less than 52 weeks High: -71% Market capitalization: $ 380 million

5. Materialize

Ticker: MTLS% below 52 weeks Highest: -72% Market capitalization: $ 1.4 billion

4. Invite

Ticker: NVTA% below 52 weeks high: $ 3.8 billion Market capitalization: -72%

3. Robinhood Market

Ticker: HOOD% Less than 52 weeks High: -79% Market capitalization: $ 15.2 billion

2. Skillz Inc.

Ticker: SKLZ% Less than 52 weeks High: -83% Market capitalization: $ 3.2 billion

1. Berkeley Light

Ticker: BLI% below 52 weeks High: -83% Market capitalization: $ 1.3 billion

