Halo Infinite’s Quippy Grunts is a complete headache





I’ve played all mainline Halo titles except Halo 5, but I’ve always been plagued by one thing. It’s Grunts. They are an enemy type of cannon feed, aimed at filling ranks and giving players something they can mow without thinking, without having to confront more demanding enemies like the elite. .. Early in the series, they were completely great enemies who could enjoy melee attacks. They made a goofy sound when attacked, otherwise injecting a bit of lightness into the melodramatic series.

It wasn’t long before the developers doubled the joke and made it a more clear comedy with one-liner. Grumpy humor has always been a hit or miss, but Halo Infinite takes hacking to an overwhelming level at the expense of game tone.

People who look moody are not interesting

Around Halo 3, Grunts started talking — a lot. They shouted, crouched, and shouted in a squeaky voice just by looking at the Master Chief. They ran away and begged for life while players were chasing with machine guns, grenades, and rocket launchers. Alternatively, you might prime the grenade yourself, charge with an attempted suicide, and shout “I want to hug you!”.

This is further enhanced with Halo Infinite, but the comedy will soon fade. Like the Marvel movie, Grants can’t stop throwing the wacky lines that began to fall as the journey lasted (at least the Marvel movie ends within three hours).

Excessive reliance on comedy relief goes against the tone of the series. Halo is about space slaughter, religious militants, war, and other heavy concepts. Laughter has always helped to brighten my mood, but Infinite accepts it to the point of putting me in a moral conundrum. Grants are like toddlers on the battlefield and I tear them apart. Given the broader context of the series, it just feels wrong.

Broader problem

The moaning Grunt joke speaks to Infinite’s broader problems. Developer 343 Industries isn’t focusing on why it’s making this a unique universe, it’s packed with games full of lame one-liners that feel pulled out of the Borderlands game (I’m too much). Not interesting, but for the record).

What’s frustrating is that there was a way to do this without completely reversing the tones of the series. The series has a specific skull called I WHBYD (I Would been Your Daddy) that makes NPCs say unusual or unique dialogues. The Grunt line would have been a more devastating surprise if they had been reserved for that qualifier rather than being dropped into the default experience.

It may sound strange, but the whimsical humor makes Halo Infinite feel dull. It’s off like a desperate attempt to inject personality into the game, but in the end it’s flat. The game may also have the classic Grunt Birthday Party skull turned on by default. So when you shoot Grunt in your head, confetti and cheers pop out. The constant jokes will be more at home in that ridiculous reality than they are here.

I seem to be a minority. Many players seem to love Infinite’s talkative Grunts, but I can’t see them except for the humorous hacky attempt to hide their lack of personality. They spit out jokes like I liked in junior high school, but both me and Hello grew up. It wants Grunts not participating in the game at all, or at least occasionally shutting down.

