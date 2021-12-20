Hades’ first video game to win the Hugo Award 2021





Image: Super Giant Game

Yesterday, Hades made history by becoming the first video game to win the Hugo Award, the annual literary award for the best science fiction and fantasy works of the previous year.

Hades was developed by Supergiant Games and was released after the Early Access period last year. Greg Kasvin, creative director of Supergiant Games, tweeted the reaction to Hades’ historic award and wasn’t able to attend the awards ceremony, but thanked the Hugo Awards for commending works in this category. I said that I am doing it. Hooray!

Developed by Supergiant Games, Hades was a huge hit last year and won many awards. We even called it one of the best games of 2020. The roguelike game is based on Greek mythology and tells the story of Hades’ son Zagreus, who fled the underworld after many deaths.

Other Hugo Award-nominated games this year were Spiritfarer, The Last of Us 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Blaseball.

The Hugo Award is an annual literary award given to various science fiction and fantasy works at the World Science Fiction Convention every year. Video games are usually not nominated for this award, but this year a new category of video games has been introduced. This follows a long-standing conversation between the governing members behind the prestigious and long-standing Hugo Awards. The new category is at least one-off for now, but may continue in the future.

In recent years, the Hugo Awards have continued to expand beyond traditional literary works and writers. New categories in the past added to the prestigious awards include Best Funding or Best Fancast, an award honoring the best science fiction and fantasy-focused podcasts and video series. As games become more popular and continue to tell bigger and better stories, including science fiction and fantasy, the Hugo Awards may add to the category of more permanent awards for video games.

