Opinion: Newspapers have crushed the profits of the monopoly era and are now blaming Google and Facebook





The 1982 New York City newsstand at the peak of the US newspaper circulation.Photos via Wikimedia Commons

Thirty years ago, when local American newspapers peaked, I attended a supper for publishers in a medium-sized chain. After dinner, the president stood up and asked everyone to applaud one publisher whose newspaper exceeded a 50% margin last month.

With a 50% margin, half of all dollars from subscribers and advertisers were spent directly on revenue. Sure, there were depreciation and taxes to be paid, but overall, it’s a level of profitability that blushes pharmaceutical companies.

Profit is not a bad thing if they are invested in building a business. Pharmaceutical companies typically invest in drug discovery, a costly and risky process. However, newspapers usually invested in stock repurchases. This rewarded shareholders, but starved the business.

During the days of high-margin glory, the newspaper tried to publish online, but it was always a penny with a profit of $ 1. Internet publishing was tolerated, but the focus was always on print.

No newspaper group bet on the farm on a full-scale transition to the Internet. Few owners or owners confirmed or probably admitted that printed newspapers may not be included in the future.

Many of these newspapers are now suing Google and Facebook, claiming that these innovative companies, which were few startups 20 years ago, stole the newspaper business. Class action proceedings, including more than 200 newspapers, have been merged with other antitrust proceedings against two major Internet media companies in federal court in New York.

The proceedings primarily involve small local newspapers, but large newspapers paradoxically support a bill that exempts newspapers from antitrust laws and allows them to unite to withdraw money from Internet companies. This is the so-called journalism competition and conservation law of 2021.

Newspapers seem to see Google and Facebook as thieves stealing the industry’s advertising profits, but understand that the industry has done everything it can to open the door and invite these supposed robbers inside. It is important to do. Every year for decades, the industry has increased advertising rates, but distribution has leveled off and declined as a percentage of the population.

After investing $ 100 million in a very expensive printing press for local newspapers like the San Diego Union-Tribune, the newspaper became virtually monopolized. It was so expensive to compete that they could charge whatever they wanted. It wasn’t until suddenly.

First Craigslist, then Google, and finally Facebook. Advertisers have noticed that many readers already know. The Internet has been a much faster, easier, and cheaper way to get information and promote products. Who needed the news 12 hours ago to be delivered in ecologically unsustainable newspapers?

Such changes are not limited to newspapers. New technologies and new ideas are constantly reshaping the business. Horse and buggy makers did not survive the introduction of cars. Great ocean liners have replaced jets. Companies such as Uber, Robinhood, Netflix, and Airbnb are rocking established industries.

Newspapers like to think of them as an integral part of a democratic society. Its role in the last few years they can be reasonably proud. But times and technology have changed mercilessly.

Today, online news sites are ubiquitous, competing newspapers and, more importantly, attracting younger audiences. The Local Independent Online News Publishers industry group currently represents more than 300 sites, more than the number of newspapers suing Google and Facebook.

We can certainly miss the heyday of newspapers and hope they will eventually succeed on the Internet, but their problem is not due to Google and Facebook.

Chris Jennewein is the editor and publisher of the Times of San Diego. He worked for six newspapers before focusing his career on internet startups.

