First VinFuture Awards Ceremony Celebrating Four Scientific Innovations for Mankind

Hanoi, Vietnam-Media OutReach-December 20, 2021-One year after its inception, the VinFuture Prize Council has completed the evaluation process and continues to have a positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people. Innovative scientific innovation has been selected. In the world. Winners will be announced at the first VinFuture Awards Ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House on January 20, 2022 and at the VinFuture Sci-tech Week in Hanoi on January 18-21, 2022.

This is an international event that celebrates the outstanding scientific achievements of 2021 and promotes human innovation, with the participation of world-leading scientists, policy makers, technology company leaders and award winners.

The award ceremony will be held on the evening of January 20, 2022 and will be the first VinFuture for female innovators, developing country innovators and innovators who have made outstanding achievements in emerging fields, including the VinFuture Grand Prize and the 03 Special Award. Award winners will be commended.

As part of the awards ceremony event series, VinFuture will host Science Tech Week for leaders in the scientific community, business, and industry and technology start-ups. The Foundation will also hold dialogues and interactive sessions with Prize Council members and VinFuture Winners to promote intellectual connections between Vietnam’s science and technology community and the world, bridge academia and industry, and transform science and technology. Contribute to. Innovation to real-world applications.

Regarding upcoming events, VinFuture Prize Council Chair Sir Richard Henry Friend and 2010 Millennium Prize Winners said: Great scientific and engineering achievements can have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. “

The VinFuture Foundation was founded by Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife Pham Thu Huong with the vision of making meaningful changes in the daily lives of millions of people.

In its first year, VinFuture received 599 quality nominations from more than 60 countries around the world. Of these, there are nearly 100 nominations from the world’s most cited 2% of scientists, many of whom are well-known awards such as the Nobel Prize, Breakthrough Prize, Tang Prize, and Japan Prize. .. All nominations were evaluated in multiple evaluation and selection rounds by a 12-member pre-judgment committee and then 11 members of the award council.

The 2021 VinFuture Award, with its numerous quality nominations through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the prize council, a world-renowned scientist, academia, research and innovation leader, brings practical applications. It is expected to identify breakthrough inventions and innovations. It has a significant impact on people’s daily lives.

Surprisingly, at the first VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony and VinFuture Sci-tech Week, the direct presence of the great spirit of the global science and technology community provides an opportunity to position Vietnam as a new and potential destination and build it directly. Contributes to opening. A multi-faceted partnership between scientists and entrepreneurs facilitates the commercialization and real-world application of science and technology.

In addition to the winner announcement and awards ceremony on January 20, 2022, academic activities will be held from January 18 to 21, 2022, including:

-Conversations with VinFuture Prize Council members

-Symposium: Science of Life

-Scientific dialogue with the first VinFuture Award winners.

Introduced on December 20, 2020, International Solidarity International Day, the VinFuture Prize Foundation is an independent non-profit organization in Vietnam. The Foundation was founded with the vision of making meaningful changes in the daily lives of millions of people by respecting innovative innovations on a global scale.

The Foundation’s core activity is to award the VinFuture Award annually for breakthrough scientific and technological innovations that have made or may bring about meaningful changes in people’s lives.

In addition, the Foundation will carry out many activities to achieve its mission, including funding research projects, cooperating in academic development, and promoting STEMM education.

A total of four awards are awarded each year by the VinFuture Prize Foundation. It consists of the VinFuture Grand Prize worth US $ 3 million, one of the largest annual awards in history in the world. VinFuture will also award 03 special awards worth US $ 500,000 each dedicated to female innovators, innovators in developing countries, and innovators who have made outstanding achievements in emerging areas.

