Metafile is a federal proceeding to reveal individuals committing phishing scams on the platform – TechCrunch





Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced today that it has filed a federal proceeding in a California court to take steps to find individuals committing phishing scams. According to the company, this legal action aims to thwart phishing attacks designed to trick people into sharing their login credentials on fake login pages on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. increase.

Contextually, phishing attacks lure unsuspecting victims into websites that look legitimate but are actually fake. The website then convinces the victim to enter sensitive information such as passwords and email addresses. As part of a phishing scam, Meta says it has found over 39,000 websites spoofing Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp login pages. It also mentions that phishing attacks are on the rise and that the proceedings are being filed to take legal action against these attacks.

“These websites required us to enter the username and password that the defendant collected,” Jessica Romero, Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation at Meta, wrote in a blog post. “As part of the attack, the defendant used a relay service to redirect Internet traffic to the phishing website in a way that obscured the attack infrastructure, thereby with the actual location of the phishing website and the online hosting provider. I was able to hide the identity of the defendant. “

Romero said in March that Meta began working with relay services to suspend thousands of URLs hosting phishing websites. Meta will continue to work with online service providers to thwart phishing attacks. Note that it works to proactively block instances of exploitation to the security community, domain name registrar, etc. According to the company, they also share phishing URLs, so phishing URLs can be blocked on other platforms as well.

“This proceeding is another ongoing effort to protect people’s safety and privacy, send a clear message to those who are trying to abuse the platform, and increase accountability for those who are abusing technology. It’s a step. “Romero wrote in a blog post.

Meta’s recent proceedings are not the first time the company has cracked down on phishing scams on its platform. Last month, Meta revealed that it had taken action against several groups of hackers from Syria and Pakistan. The group used a phishing link to manipulate the user to abandon Facebook credentials. Earlier this March, the company also took action against a Chinese hacker group known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye. Meta, then known as Facebook, said it hampered hackers’ ability to use infrastructure to exploit the platform. The company also took similar steps in 2020 against hackers in Bangladesh and Vietnam.

