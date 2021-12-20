Everything you know about the 2022 iPad Pro is here





After a lot of rumors in 2021, Apple announced a new generation of iPad Pro. With the end of the year, 9to5Mac has put together everything we already know about the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro. It may be released sooner or later.

Design and display

So far, there is only one report saying that the 2022 iPad Pro will be redesigned. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in June, this next iPad Pro may have a glass back that allows for wireless charging. Not only that, Apple may be testing wireless charging support to allow the iPad Pro to charge other devices.

Apple is said to be testing a system like MagSafe for the iPad Pro.

Wireless charging replaces the regular power cable with a guide mat. This allows users to easily recharge the device’s battery. It has grown into a common feature on smartphones, but a rare feature on tablets. Apple added wireless charging to the iPhone in 2017, and last year updated the iPhone with a magnet-based MagSafe system that guarantees a more consistent charging speed.

The company is testing a similar MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. Wireless charging can be slower than connecting the charger directly to the Thunderbolt port on your iPad. It remains part of the next model.

As of December 2021, Gurman doubled the potential of the iPad Pro with a glass back.

With respect to its display, Apple has the potential to maintain two different sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The upgrade here is more pronounced on the 11-inch model, as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the company will switch its LCD panel to a miniLED display, as it did with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2021. Become.

Processor and storage features

After Apple surprised everyone with the addition of the M1 chip to the iPad Pro, the company may add an upgraded version of this chip to the next 2022 iPad Pro. Not surprisingly, the iPad has an M2 chip that is rumored to be released on the redesigned MacBook Air.

Another option is for Apple to add an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip to the iPad Pro, but there are no rumors about this possibility. However, because Apple sells Mac power, it’s unlikely that you’ll introduce the “A15X / Z” chip variant to this tablet.

Of course, it’s important to note that the M1 chip is a variation of the iPhone’s A series. It all depends on how your marketing team likes to promote the 2022 iPad Pro.

As for its storage capabilities, Apple may keep the same option as there are no rumors about storage over 2TBTB. That means:

128GB; 256GB; 5120GB; 1TB; 2TB.

Apple is moving away from the 64GB model of the iPhone, and all new Macs start with 256GB, so it makes sense for the company to start the 2022 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage instead of 128GB.

5G, batteries, and new accessories

There are no rumors about the features of the 2022 iPad Pro 5G or how battery life will be compared to the 2021 model, but Apple is promoting the same “all-day battery” while adding more 5G bands to the next iPad. May bring.

As we’ve already read in this summary, Mark Gurman said in June, and again in December 2021, that the new iPad Pro could have wireless charging capabilities. This not only gives Apple more generous battery life, but also needs to pave the way for new MagSafe accessories such as the new Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio, and even the larger MagSafe charger.

Of course, this section will be updated as more information is available about this upcoming product.

When will the 2022 iPad Pro be released?

For now, the time for Apple to launch the 2022 iPad Pro is still very vague. Gurman says “in 2022,” while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shows the “someday in 2022” timeline.

If the company follows the 2021 trend, it could be in the first half of 2022. If the company plans to update the MacBook Air over the same period, the March or April event makes sense. Same processor.

How much does the 2022 iPad Pro cost?

The 20211 2.9-inch iPad Pro had a $ 100 price increase with the addition of a mini LED display, so it makes sense for the 2022 iPad Pro with an 11-inch display to start with a $ 100 price increase. Therefore, these are the prices for the next iPad Pro.

128GB: $ 899 256GB: $ 999 512GB: $ 1199 1TB: $ 1599 2TB: $ 1999

iPad Pro 12.9 inch (with Wi-Fi)

128GB: $ 1099 256GB: $ 1199 512GB: $ 1399 1TB: $ 1799 2TB: $ 2199 Summary

So far, these are rumors about the 2022 iPad Pro. Don’t forget to update this story as we will hear more about it.

For now, you can find even better deals on the 2021 iPad Pro on Apple’s official page on the Amazon Appstore here. Don’t forget to check out the 20W power adapter, Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and AirPods.

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/20/roundup-2022-ipad-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos