Kyndryl and Google Cloud partnership for digital transformation





New York and Sunnyvale, CA. IT infrastructure services companies Kyndryl and Google Cloud are working together to accelerate your digital transformation.

Under a global strategic partnership, Kindrill and Google Cloud will leverage their expertise in data and analytics, applied artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure modernization to give customers new insights, according to the two companies this month. Gain and enable you to drive business outcomes.

Kyndryl and Google Cloud said they would jointly prioritize and focus on digital transformation projects.

Through Kyndryl’s managed services for Google Cloud, customers can be assisted in running the most important business systems in Google Clouds global infrastructure and delivering applications and data across the footprint from headquarters to the edge of the network. increase.

Through this strategic partnership, Kyndryl and Google Cloud will enable businesses to operate more efficiently, harness the benefits of the cloud, and enhance their operations with advanced data, analytics, and AI technologies, “said Kyndryl Chairman and Chairman. CEO Martin Schroeter said.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the partnership represents a major step forward as global companies seek to digitally transform their organizations.

Kurian added that partners are launching new digital businesses and accelerating the ability of global businesses to deliver the most important workloads in cloud environments.

Kyndryl and Google Cloud focus on several key solution areas, including:

Data, Analytics, AI: Partners enable customers to enable data mobility by integrating Kyndryls data management services with Google Clouds analytics and AI platforms to enable data and digital transformation strategies using data analytics. We plan to help make it happen. SAP on Google Cloud: Kyndryl applies enterprise resource planning (ERP) expertise to move SAP workloads to the Google Clouds global infrastructure and gain insights through data analysis for mission-critical SAP workloads. Accelerate your migration to Google Cloud. AI, and machine learning (ML). Enterprise Edge: Kyndryl plans to create a new integrated industry solution that includes managed services using Google Cloud to enable and scale connectivity, computing, and analytics at the network edge. With Google Clouds distributed edge and data services and Kyndryls implementations and managed enterprise edge framework services, customers can gain deep insights, perform tasks faster, and make quick local decisions across business applications. I can do it. Solutions for Financial Services: Partners combine 30 years of service experience in supporting financial institutions with open and flexible solutions for financial services on Google Cloud. This partnership will enable financial institutions to transform into a more efficient data-driven enterprise while managing risk and controlling controls in all aspects of the regulated industry.

