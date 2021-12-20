Farmers Business Network hires prominent technology veterans as the company’s first CIO | News





San Carlos and Chicago, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-December 20, 2021-

Farmers Business Network (FBN) today announced the hiring of Kumud Kokal, a global farmer-to-farmer network and ag tech company, the company’s first chief information officer.

Kokal leverages its extensive experience in digital and IT transformations to drive innovative solutions throughout the company. Kokal strives to optimize the company’s processes and technologies to convey that innovation to the growing network of farmer members. In the era of pandemics, digital innovation has never been more important to businesses and their customers.

“FBN has long been a leader in farm data and analytics, bringing the same innovations to employees and internal processes,” says Kokal. “Our employees work every day to provide farmers with the best and most advanced solutions. Lead FBN’s information technology and help them serve producers. We look forward to driving that goal by providing the best tools. “

Kokal leads IT, infrastructure and security teams and works closely with many FBN departments such as FBN Finance, Gradable, FBN Direct and R & D to optimize workflows and technologies, make better products faster. Provide to farmers.

Amol Deshpande, CEO and co-founder of FBN, said: “Everything we do is striving to provide ROI to our members. By optimizing FBN’s internal processes, we will be able to better serve our producers.”

About FBN:

Farmers Business Network, Inc. Is an independent ag tech platform, farmer-to-farmer network, with a mission to promote the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its Farmers First promise has attracted more than 33,000 members to the network with the common goal of maximizing the potential profits of the farm. FBN aims to redefine the value and convenience of farmers by reducing production costs and maximizing the value of their crops.

FBN members cultivate more than 80 million acres in the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has more than 800 people and offices in Canada, Headquarters in San Carlos, CA, Chicago, Illinois, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, High River, Alberta, and Australia, Perth. For more information, please visit www.fbn.com.

* Prices may apply to the provision of certain products and services other than FBN membership.

Sprout Logo, Farmers Business Network, FBN, FBN Direct, and Farmers First are Farmers Business Network, Inc. Or a registered trademark or service mark of its affiliate. Gradable is a registered trademark of Gradable LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005191/en/

Contact: Amy Wolfe Kale

[email protected]

917-576-8767

Keywords: California Illinois United States North America Canada

Industry Keywords: Professional Services Technology Other Technologies Agriculture Natural Resources Financial Banking

Source: Farmers Business Network, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/20/2021 08:30 AM / DISC: 12/20/2021 08:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005191/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/farmers-business-network-hires-distinguished-tech-veteran-as-companys-first-cio/article_0ca71e24-7030-5385-ac7d-7ca097b2d1eb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos