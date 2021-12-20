Rec Room Metaverse Big Plan: “More than a Game”





One of the biggest apps in virtual reality has boosted bids to become one of the biggest players in the next big technology trend, the Metaverse.

Rec Room, a Seattle-based social gaming startup founded by people involved in Microsoft’s early HoloLens efforts, said it raised $ 145 million on Monday. This brings the valuation to $ 3.5 billion, more than the $ 3 billion Facebook agreed to pay when it acquired VR startup Oculus in 2014. Rec Room’s new funding group, led by Coatue Management and involving existing investors Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and Madrona Venture, will be used to grow the company and hire more employees.

Nick Fagt, CEO of Rec Room, who co-founded Rec Room in 2016, was in the pandemic as he logged on to play games such as paintball and laser tags, and race in vehicle rallies while chatting with other players. Said that the number of users has increased rapidly. The company didn’t say how many people logged into the platform each month, but said it surged more than 450% in November from the same period last year.

Part of that growth, according to Fajt, is due to the addition of the company’s app to the iPhone in 2019 and to Android phones this summer. He also said that he has created more than 12 million rooms for users to play games and chat. “It comes down to providing a really strong community,” Fagit said.

But as it seeks growth, the company will face competition. This is the latest in a series of social-focused apps that are successful in the permanent isolation of COVID-19. Other apps such as the world-building games Minecraft and Roblox, and the online battle game Fortnite have become a paradise for people to meet in a pandemic. Game network traffic surged and continued to grow early in the pandemic.

Rec Room provides a virtual world where people can hang out online and play games such as racing.

Recording room

People also spend a lot of time on those games. When Roblox was released last year, the company said an average of 31.1 million people logged on to the service per day, an increase of more than 80% from the same period in 2019. A year later, in November of this year, Roblox said the numbers surged again. 47.3 million.

With this boom in the digital world where people can interact, much of the tech industry has begun to describe them in the new catchphrase Metaverse. Fortnite maker Epic Games discussed this concept when explaining how its hit fighting game helped at live music concerts, celebrity social gatherings, and even movie nights. Other companies are also obsessed with this idea, discussing how they are building their metaverse, from Microsoft to dating app Match, cryptocurrency specialist Coinbase, and even entertainment giant Disney. ..

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg was so excited about the Metaverse that he changed his company name to Meta in October. “In our DNA, we are the company that builds the technology that connects people, and Metaverse is the next frontier, like social networking when we started,” he said at the time.

Mark Zuckerberg believes that AR and VR will be the next big leap in computing.

Screenshot / Meta

Virtual reality was at the peak of its hype when Meta launched the Rift VR headset in 2016. Investors were pouring money into VR startups, but big companies like Sony, Google, phone makers HTC, and Microsoft were also discussing their vision for VR. But after Apple’s iPhone went on sale, sales didn’t grow like smartphones, waning people’s enthusiasm for VR to become the next big thing.

It all started to change as we were forced to rely on technology in the pandemic. Joost van Dreunen, a professor at NYU Stern School of Business and author of One Up: Creativity, Competition, and the Global Business of Video Games, saw people adapt to social distance and isolation. He said his skepticism about the social world had diminished. We will hold a funeral at Zoom and a children’s birthday party at Roblox.

“It may be purely sociable for my kid to log in and play with friends on a rainy day,” he said.

Creating a metaverse

For Rec Room, the sudden excitement in the tech world is a huge opportunity and a warning that it faces challenges from the industry’s leading companies. Meta is already working on a free trial called Horizontal Worlds. It provides people with a way to hang out and play games in a shared virtual environment, like Rec Room.

One thing that makes his company stand out, Fajt said, is that it’s not tied to Meta’s platform like Horizon. Instead, in addition to VR, it’s available for free on Android, iPhone, PC, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft’s Xbox console. It doesn’t even rely on ads for income and instead makes money by selling virtual products like the character’s new looks.

So far, it seems to work. Console and VR users average more than 2 hours in Rec Room, and mobile device users average 1 hour. This is similar to the data Roblox revealed last year, with an average user game time of 2.6 hours.

“If I go into the Rec Room, I’ll stay there for a while,” Fajt said.

“When we see the next step, it will be more than a game.”

Rec Room CEO, Nick Fajt

Rec Room also wants to stand out throughout the community. The company sets strict guidelines for abuse and fraud and provides tutorials on how to use the tools to mute or vote for what is causing the problem. Rec Room has also begun testing automatic voice moderation by identifying offenders by combining community reports, human moderators, and automated tools.

“Most of it is aggressive,” said Fagit, adding that the company will moderate more severely when people first join the platform to set the tone. He also doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes that led to the mass harassment campaigns, disinformation, and other dangerous behaviors that Meta, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media companies are currently struggling with.

It’s still a lot of work. Facebook employees once used the Rec Room on the Oculus Quest headset because someone was chanting a racial slurs, according to a disclosure by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who shared edited internal communications. I told my colleagues that there was no “fun time” with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress, and a consortium of news organizations and reporters, including Queenie Wong, a CNET reporter. Facebook employees tried to report a “bigot,” and Fajt said his team banned anyone from using the same racial slur at the same time.

Read more: Facebook is planning a metaverse, so it’s struggling to fight harassment in VR

He also said Rec Room plans to improve its moderation system as it grows, with the goal of properly banning those who break the rules as soon as possible.

“I didn’t say Rec Room is an open community where you can do whatever you want,” he added. “We have a code of conduct and expectations for what we allow and what we don’t.”

Hopefully, Fajt says these efforts will help create an experience that makes people want to come back. “This is one of the most important challenges. The next step will be more than a game.”

