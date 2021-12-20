How to launch Google Assistant on Android 12





You might think you know how to launch the Google Assistant on Android 12, but you probably know. But do you know all the ways to bring your smart assistant to life?

With AI playing a big role in Android 12 and the new Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, it’s no wonder there are multiple ways to launch the Google Assistant.

Not everyone is a fan of virtual assistants, but Google is one of the best assistants, offering many useful features such as finding your phone and reading web pages aloud. (We rounded up our favorites with another guide to the best Google Assistant commands.)

However, no matter how you use it, you first need to know how to open it. So here’s how to launch the Google Assistant on Android 12 in any way:

How to launch the Google Assistant on Android 12: Use voice activation

The Google Assistant is primarily a voice control tool (although not exclusive), so it can also be activated by speaking. To do this, just say “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google”. If you haven’t set up voice activation, it’s easy to do.

1. To set up voice activation for the Google Assistant, open the Google app on your smartphone. Then tap the circular icon in the upper right corner[設定]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

2.[Googleアシスタント]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

3.[GoogleとVoiceの一致]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Tap the toggle on the right to enable voice activation for the Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Google)

Five.[次へ]Tap to continue.If you want to continue after reading the audio match conditions[同意する]Tap and follow the prompts to record an Android 12 sample and “learn” the audio.

How to launch the Google Assistant on Android 12: Perform an app drawer search

To launch the Google Assistant on Android 12 using the App Drawer, open the App Drawer and start typing “Assistant”. Enter the first few letters to display the assistant app.

(Image credit: Google)

Android 12 includes a search widget on the home screen by default. To open the Google Assistant, just tap the microphone icon on the widget. If you can’t find the widget, or if you deleted it before, you can easily undo it.

Note that on Pixel smartphones, the search box widget always appears at the bottom of the smartphone screen and cannot be deleted, as shown in the image below.

(Image credit: Google)

1. Press and hold an empty space on the home screen to see a list of options. Tap “Widget”.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Scroll through the list of widgets until you see “Google”. Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Then press and hold the search widget. Then place the widget in a convenient location on your home screen.

(Image credit: Google) How to launch Google Assistant on Android 12: Swipe gesture

Here’s one of the easiest ways to open the Google Assistant on Android 12. Simply swipe from the lower left corner towards the center of the display to bring the Google Assistant to life. If you don’t already have this feature, try the following:

1. Swipe down twice from the top of the screen and click on the gear to enter the settings.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Scroll down and[システム]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

3.[ジェスチャー]Click.

(Image credit: Google)

Four.[システムナビゲーション]Click.

(Image credit: Google)

5. On the right[ジェスチャーナビゲーション]A gear will appear next to. Please click here.

(Image credit: Google)

6.[スワイプしてアシスタントを呼び出す]Choose.

(Image credit: Google)

Note: The following tips apply only to Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

How to launch the Google Assistant on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

In addition to the above methods, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have their own way to launch the Google Assistant using hardware.

How to launch the Google Assistant on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro: Use the power button

Controversial for some, Google has readjusted the behavior of the power button on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to replace the default action of turning off the smartphone. Instead, press and hold the power button to launch the Google Assistant.

For those who want to return to the normal way, we have a dedicated guide on how to turn off your smartphone with the power button on Android 12.

How to launch the Google Assistant on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro: Use the “quick tap” feature

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a feature called “quick tap” that basically uses the back of the device as a sensor. You can tap the back of your smartphone twice to perform one of many things, such as opening the Google Assistant. Follow the instructions below to set it up.

1. Swipe down from the top of the display twice and tap the gear icon[設定]Open the menu.

(Image credit: Google)

2. From there[システム]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

3.[ジェスチャー]Tap.

(Image credit: Google)

Four.[クイックタップ]Tap to enter the quick tap options menu.

(Image credit: Google)

5. At the top of the screen[クイックタップを使用]Select an option from the menu below[デジタルアシスタントにアクセス]Choose.

(Image credit: Google)

Now there are 6 ways to launch the Google Assistant on Android 12.

Once you’ve mastered it, you may also want to know how to check the battery status of your Android phone and how to make your Android phone charge faster. Or, for another thing, see how to get a bubble Easter egg on Android 12.

