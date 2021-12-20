The Future of Austin’s Health Innovation: Three Things You Need to Know





Quick: What city comes to your mind first when you imagine health innovation? Is it Boston? Bay area, maybe? Well, consider adding Austin to that list.

A panel hosted by Texas Health Catalyst on December 9 investigated why Austin is a great place to move the needle to health innovation and what might be blocking us.

No. 1: Austins are free to innovate without baggage

All health and innovation ecosystems across the United States have their own strengths. One of Austin’s strengths is that innovators here can start anew. And, decisively, its genuine technology hub also hosts a prestigious public research university with a young, mission-driven medical school, so there is no shortage of expertise and new ideas.

In a sense, Austin has the advantage of not having much history, says HealthQuest Capital’s managing partners Garheng Kong, MD, Ph.D., and MBA. One analogy is a mobile phone. In the United States, all these copper and phone lines were overhead, then went to cell phones. Other countries that didn’t have landlines didn’t have to go straight to mobile phones and overcome their existing infrastructure. Similarly, people here can innovate and not be slowed down by legacy systems.

No. 2: But ecosystems need to be more tenacious

We want businesses to be born here and eventually stay here. Austin’s Health Innovation and Medtech Ecosystem must be sticky enough to maintain local talent and drive growth. Above all, it means increasing access to capital, more coordinated relationships between partners and leaders, and motivating large corporations to maintain their local presence.

When a successful startup in Austin is acquired, they usually go to headquarters in other cities, says Lauren Forsy, president of Revival Capital. Twelve months after the purchase, the Austin shop closed. In order for the talent brought here to stay here, we need a robust ecosystem.

No. 3: The goal is to build an organic community of professionals

We have a wealth of expertise in building a community of professionals in a variety of areas, including medical technology, pharmaceuticals, and system design. Local leaders should avoid pre-identifying their areas of expertise before building such a community. Let’s take a look at the strengths that naturally develop progress and help improve the health of patients and their families in Central Texas.

We need to keep moving health and health care forward in Austin, says George Macones, MD, Interim Dean of Dell Med. One way to do that is to do it here at Dell Med. This continues to rapidly evolve into a world-class academic medical center serving people and patients in Central Texas.

Background

At the panel, Texas Health Catalyst Director NishiViswanathan, MD, MBA moderated discussions with Macones, Kong, Forshey, and Dr. Brian Windsor, CEO of Lung Therapeutics, Inc.

Texas Health Catalyst is a collaborative intercampus initiative between the Dell Medical School and the Cockrell School of Engineering, College of Natural Sciences, College of Pharmacy, and Office of Technology Commercialization to support innovation across all healthcare sectors and to be an early stage. Facilitates the discovery of stages. May improve your health. It is part of Dell Med’s CoLab, a hub of product innovation and entrepreneurship.

The panel was held as part of Texas Health Catalysts’ annual demo day, and a team supported by Catalyst announced projects such as STD tests at home and wearable devices for monitoring cerebral hemorrhage.

