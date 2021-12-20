Why Companies Need Strategies for All Roles





Open the newspaper and you’ll find headlines that tell the story of the current labor shortage around the world. What I’m interested in about our current challenges is that it’s not limited to a single industry or role type. Companies from retailers to SaaS companies, including ActiveCampaign, employ across departments and regions. And this surge in employment doesn’t seem to slow down.

This represents a larger adjustment that the economy as a whole needs to make. In a future article, we’ll talk about how every business now needs a high-growth recruitment mindset. This is an important response to intensifying competition for talent and increasing potential employee choices. However, there is another equally important adjustment that an organization needs to make. You don’t just need a recruitment strategy to procure software developers, sales teams, or marketers. They need a competitive approach, well-thought-out value proposition, and persuasive employee experience for all roles.

Such a talent strategy requires a variety of skills and abilities. Putting all these responsibilities into one individual or one team can easily lose strategic elements under the pressure of filling vacancies. It turns out that there is real value in separating the responsibility for hiring from the hiring process itself. One team identifies the skills needed, uses imagination to think about where they can be found, builds an employer’s brand, and analyzes what a promising candidate needs from us. Focuses on that. Other teams provide insights into the candidate’s experience design, the packages we offer, and the interview process.

Realize a talented strategy

Most of this process involves expanding the view of available talent. We are looking for transferable skills. Those who have the right abilities but are currently applying them to another sector. If your candidate search focuses on people with specific experience in a company like you, you can’t find these. Think about who can avoid your role and who is motivated to do so.

Many companies take pride in their culture without considering the actual impact it may have on the hiring process. Culture can narrow the talent pool by tempting you to prioritize suitable candidates that are most similar to the employees you already have. When it comes to looking for a small number of college graduates or former employees of a particular company, the search for candidates can be distorted. As an alternative to the vague notion of cultural suitability, try to define your values ​​as a business and enhance them as a benchmark to measure candidates. If those values ​​are the same as yours, it doesn’t matter if they are introverted or extroverted, watch the same TV show, or share a common background.

Enhancing all roles

As candidates’ priorities change, so do their suggestions. As a result, more and more companies are offering benefits such as flexible work styles, open PTO policies, in-house baristas, wellness programs, extensive parental leave, and meaningful benefits such as paid volunteer time. You don’t have to be a tech or office-based business to start thinking creatively about how to put together a compelling employee package. When you do, you give yourself a decisive advantage in any sector.

Evolving hiring in this way isn’t just about overcoming temporary labor pressures and loosening deals. It is a risk to think that we are making a unique recovery from the unique recession that brought about short-term supply and demand glitches. The talent market is sending a clear signal that there are no employees who can be exchanged and easily exchanged. There are endless conveyor belts for people available and you don’t necessarily want to work in our terms. When a role is essential to running a business, everyone in that role is an asset that needs to be nurtured, invested, and supported.

I am a leader in the customer experience automation business and believe that innovation and technology will play a role in this transition. However, that role does not include automating everything that can be considered to reduce employee reliance. I argue that it should include enhancing all the roles employees need to play. You can intelligently deploy automation to reduce unnecessary tasks and make people’s work more focused and fulfilling. You can design roles that enable people to use interpersonal skills, charisma, and empathy while eliminating the more mundane tasks associated with many front-line jobs. We can treat all human assets, like the growth assets enabled by technology. Because that’s what we need for them.

Experience is very important to an organization’s growth strategy. We carefully design your experience. But our ability to deliver these customer experiences depends on building something that is equally compelling to our employees. There has never been a better time to get started.

Jason VandeBoom is the founder and CEO of Active Campaign, a customer experience automation (CXA) category leader.

