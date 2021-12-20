Do I need a COVID test in New Orleans before a holiday gathering? Here is where to get it. | Coronavirus





Holiday party cancellations, restaurant closures, NFL game postponements. The infectious Omicron variant is fueling a potential fifth wave in Louisiana, so it’s starting to look like another COVID Christmas. Here, the number of new coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the past week.

At a press conference on Thursday, the city’s director of health, Dr. Jennifer Aveno, said locals would be vaccinated and boosted if they were eligible, and indoors if they didn’t know the status of their vaccines. I masked it and urged him to undergo an examination. This is especially important during vacations when people may travel or get together with people outside the home.

“We want people to be tested multiple times, regardless of vaccination status,” state epidemiologist Teresa Sokol said in a media briefing Monday afternoon. “We want people to be tested before traveling, before meetings, and before you return.”

Here are some places to get a COVID test in New Orleans and keep your community safe: Check the New Orleans City website for a list of daily events and visit the Louisiana Health Department for a list of state-wide test sites.

Residents of New Orleans and Jefferson can request a free Uber ride to all test and vaccine sites by using the Uber app code 10MVNOLA or by calling 311. Free Lyft rides are also available on the Lyft website.

Test site with multiple locations throughout the city:

Walgreens Pharmacy: Free 7 days a week test available by appointment. For more information, please book here. Home test kits are also available online or over-the-counter, but will end as soon as they are out of stock.

CVS Pharmacy: A test that can be used 7 days a week by appointment. Check the details and schedule your booking here. Home testing is also available here.

LCMC Health Urgent Care: Walk-ins and booking visits are available at multiple centers. (504) Call 962-6202.

In + Out Emergency Care: Tests available on a reservation or carry-on basis.

Ochsner Urgent Care: Make a reservation or visit the drive-through test event.

Test site by parishOrleansParish

CBD

NOLACOVID test

1012 Canal St.504-229-4209

Gentry

University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking (Drive-Through)

6801 Franklin Avenue Monday-Saturday 8 am-4pm. Closed from December 24th to 27th, 31st and January 1st

Ghat Town

NOLA Research Works

1241 S. White St.Reservation required

Treme

Mahalia Jackson Theater Parking Lot

1419 Basin St.Weekdays 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Westwego

Harold McDonald Senior Park

900 Drake Avenue Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday 8:00 am to 2:00 pm Jefferson Parish

Gretna

Gretna Medical Center

315 Westbank Expressway Monday-Friday 7 am-5pm.Saturday from 7am to 3pm

Depole Community Health Center

Multiple locations 504-482-2080

Jeff Adelson contributed to this report

