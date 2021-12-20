Eagle Idred Ditter discovers a flying stealth bomber on Google Maps





Google Maps has many unusual sights, from the strange pentagrams of Kazakhstan to the parked UFOs of Romania. However, Reddit users have discovered one of the rarest flying stealth bombers to date.

The B-2 Spirit can fly at 1,010 km / h (or about 628 mph), but the bomber image was still captured on Google Maps as it was hurt across a remote location in Missouri. The image was discovered by Redditor Hippoowned.

Naturally, the image is slightly blurry, and there are also red, green, and blue artifacts that are the result of how satellites capture the image. Google Maps and its software-based companion, Google Earth, collect images from a variety of sources, but this frame is credited to Maxar Technologies satellite imagery.

(Image credit: u / Hippowned / Reddit)

Instead of focusing light on a sensor like a traditional camera, satellites measure the intensity of light of a specific wavelength (red, green, blue, etc.) and combine them to create a single image.

This process could be behind the colorful banding found in shots of stealth bombers on Google Maps. When both the satellite and the aircraft move at the same time, the red, green, and blue parts of the image are separated into psychedelics.

This isn’t the first time a stealth bomber has been found on Google Maps. It was previously seen that aircraft were parked on the runway of Whiteman Air Force Base, the current home of the B-2 Spirit. However, although only 25 miles north of the AFB, this is the first time it has been captured during flight. This helps explain why it looks like you’re in a hurry towards St. Louis.

Stunning

(Image credit: Google Maps)

Google Maps has been in use for over 15 years, but many of its images are updated every few years. This explains why new and unusual sightings are frequently displayed on the service.

However, it’s relatively rare to see fast-moving objects like airplanes, especially stealth bombers, in satellite imagery patchwork. In 2017, Redditors discovered a passenger plane during a flight in South Downs National Park, England (above). The photo also shows the same red, green, and blue artifacts as the B-2 Spirit Shot, but it’s still quite rare. ..

How to edit Google’s satellite shots also created some slightly creepy aircraft-based anomalies. In 2019, Google Earth users in the United Kingdom discovered what appeared to be the shadow of an underwater aircraft off the coast of Edinburgh, Scotland.

However, a Google spokesperson told Miller, “The reason the plane looks like it’s underwater is that each satellite image displayed on the map is actually a compilation of several images.” ..

A spokeswoman said, “Fast-moving objects such as airplanes often appear in only one of many images used in a particular area. When this happens, there is a faint debris of the fast-moving object. It can be seen, “he added. Or, for stealth bombers, we shot one of the most famous aircraft ever manufactured in stunning clarity.

