Women’s Basketball rises to 17th place in AP Pole Women’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology Women’s Basketball ranked first and 17th in the latest Associated Press poll announced on Monday.

In the only match of the week, Yellow Jacket (9-2, 1-0 ACC) won a compelling 62-45 victory over Wake Forest to start playing at the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sunday. .. The three finished in double-digit numbers at the pace of Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love, scoring 16 points each. Meanwhile, Lorela Cubaj continued to dominate the glass, securing the game’s best 12 rebounds. In total of her rebounds, Cubaji has become the highest rebound in program history, surpassing Bonnie Tates’ previous mark of 1,039, set between 1977 and 1979.

Georgia Institute of Technology ranks first in ACC and nationwide scoring defense, and also tops in field goal percentage defense. Personally, Cubaji leads the ACC, ranking 4th in the nation in rebounds per game, averaging 12.5th. She is also the second in the country with a defensive rebound (9.8 rpg) per game.

Next, Georgia Institute of Technology concludes the four-game homestand with Boston University at the McCammish Pavilion on Tuesday, December 21st. The tip is scheduled for 1:00 pm on the ACC Network Extra.

Week 7 Poll 2 02 December 20, 2011. South Carolina 2. Stanford 3. Louisville 4. Arizona 5. North Carolina 6. Maryland 7. Tennessee 8. Indiana 9. Michigan 10. Baylor 11. UConn12. Texas 13. Georgia 13. Iowa 15. Iowa 16. Duke 17. Georgia Tech 18. South Florida 19. BYU20. Notre Dame 21. LSU22. Kentucky 23. Texas A & M24. Ohio 25.North Carolina

Alexander Surp Foundation The Alexander Serp Foundation is the Georgia Institute of Technology’s athletics funding department, providing scholarships, operations, and facility support to more than 400 student athletes at Georgia Institute of Technology. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Basketball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/womens-basketball-move-to-no-17-in-ap-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos