SpaceX launches two Falcon 9s for the first time in one day – TechCrunch





Hello and welcome to Max Q. This is a former newsletter writer who came back while Aria was out. TC Sessions: We’ve just closed the Space 2021 event, and as is often the case in the space industry, things don’t slow down just because the end of the year is approaching.

SpaceX breaks the record of reusability and records the first two launch dates

SpaceX launched another batch of Sterling satellites from the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch facility on Saturday morning, followed by a Turkish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida later that night. This is the first time SpaceX has been launched twice a day, and the Starlink mission also included the 11th flight and landing of a Falcon 9 booster, breaking the reuse record for the SpaceX launch system.

By itself, it’s impressive enough, but SpaceX is set up to provide another quantity of supplies and materials to the International Space Station for the latest Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) missions. It is currently scheduled for tomorrow morning and will take off from Cape Canaveral.

Looking back on 2021 from the perspective of a space investor

As mentioned earlier, we have closed the TC Sessions: Space 2021 event. One of the interesting discussions for the startup community was a chat with a panel of early investors considering this sector. Some, like Chad Anderson, the founder of Space Capital, can see the space industry evolving significantly over the years to make early bets on startups and talk about the big changes that are happening in the industry. .. Jessica Robinson of Assembly Ventures talked about how space technology pervades almost every other discipline and vice versa.

Other news from TC and beyond

Voyager Space has hired Blue Origin’s Vice President of Global Sales as the new Chief Revenue Officer. Clay Mowry is a fairly well-known member of the Blue Origin team and previously worked as Chairman and President of Arianespace.

NASA and its international organization partners have approved the flight of Axiom Mission 1 civilian astronauts to the International Space Station. This is currently scheduled to take place on February 28, 2022.

Spaceport Camden, Camden County, Georgia, is officially licensed by the FAA as an operator license for the launch site. We still have to overcome some final hurdles before it goes live, but as another option for the takeoff locale, it could host a commercial launch company.

Rocket Lab will acquire Sol Aero Holdings, a manufacturer of solar cells, solar panels and other structural components for space-based infrastructure. Talked to Peter Beck at Rocket Lab[subscription required] Last week about a recent acquisition.

The US Space Force is two years old! It’s an army toddler.

NASA plans to launch the James Web Space Telescope on December 24, with a target lift-off time of 7:20 EST. In partnership with ESA, we will take off from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on the Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket.

