Meta cracks down on trademark phishing scams





Meta is taking legal action against malicious individuals allegedly committing phishing scams by impersonating Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. According to the company, since 2019, defendants have attempted to duplicate the Metas service, creating over 39,000 websites and then tricking users into collecting login information.

In a blog post, Meta explains that the defendant used the relay service Ngrok to hide his identity and location while sending internet traffic to the fake login page he created. People who clicked on the phishing link went to a login page similar to Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp. When the user attempts to log in, the defendant collects the victim’s username and password.

Meta blocks and shares phishing URLs, so you can block phishing URLs on other platforms as well.

Meta noticed that these attacks began to increase in March of this year and worked with Ngrok to suspend the URLs used by malicious attackers. A copy of the legal allegations obtained by The Verge shows that the Metas proceedings are not only related to phishing attacks, but also raise the issue of piracy. Defendant allegedly misleaded the user by using the company’s trademark logo and name on a fake login page.

By creating and distributing the URL of the phishing website, the complaint states that the defendant falsely described it as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, or WhatsApp without the plaintiff’s permission. Plaintiffs were adversely affected by defendant’s phishing scheme, damaging their brand and reputation, and damaging users.

In 2019, Instagram introduced tools to combat phishing attacks. This will ensure that the email you received is actually from Instagram. In October, the only well-known company affected by these scams was the Metas brand, but Google reported a large phishing campaign on YouTube that attempted to steal creators’ login cookies, resulting in usernames and usernames. You can now access your password.

We will actively block abuse cases and report them to the hosting and security community, domain name registrars, privacy / proxy services, etc., wrote Jessica Romero, Metas Director of Platform Enforcement and Litigation in the company’s blog post. Meta also blocks and shares phishing URLs, so other platforms can block them as well.

