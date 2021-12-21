Google is investigating the treatment of black women





In Patagonia’s best and Brothers-run tech industry, reports of racism and sexism are sadly not surprising. Google recently told black employees who complained about these issues to take a mental health leave and fired black AI researcher Timnit Gebble for criticizing the lack of diversity. Landed. A black employee said security staff stopped him because he suspected he wasn’t working at Google. High-tech giants are currently investigating how to treat black women.

California’s civil rights regulator, the Fair Employment and Housing Department, interviewed a black woman who worked at Google following allegations of harassment and discrimination at the company, according to Reuters. One source told wire services that these interviews date back to November. They include workers who have filed official complaints and those who have not, suggesting that DFEH is looking for more examples of alleged actions.

But so far, the paintings drawn by black employees haven’t been pretty. This year, seven black women, both current and former employees of Google, told Reuters that they weren’t taken as seriously as their colleagues in other identities and were alienated from the project. Reuters did not identify the office of the company they worked for.

These reports reflect the larger and deeper inclusiveness issues in the technology industry. According to Reuters, DFEH is a gaming company, Activision Blizzard Inc. He is also involved in harassment and discrimination proceedings against Tencent Holdings Riot Games. DFEH declined to comment on Reuters.

Black Americans remain badly underestimated in technology. Six years after publishing its first diversity report, CNBC reported in June last year that Facebook, Twitter, and yes, Google has increased its percentage of black employees to the low single digits. Facebook’s increase was minimal, from 3% to 3.8%.

But this discrimination is exacerbated for technical black women who have to deal with sexism as well as racism. In many workplaces, including non-technical workplaces, black women are not smiling or have a good tone due to the hostile and aggressive black women stereotypes (also known as angry black women stereotypes). Often left behind for reasons such as not talking in. .. According to a report released this summer, only 1.8% of Google employees are black women, and black women are also leaving the company at a high rate.

“Our goal is to give every employee a comprehensive workplace experience,” Google told Reuters about the DFEH survey. “Continue to focus on this important task and thoroughly investigate your concerns to ensure that your workplace is representative and impartial.”

For Google black women, this change won’t happen immediately, and you’ll think companies that are proud of innovation will be able to understand it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mic.com/life/google-under-investigation-treatment-black-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos