LASG, Eko Innovation Center Harp on Startup Funding, Empowerment





Emma Okonji The Eko Innovation Center, which includes the Government of Lagos and other experts in Art Of Technology Lagos 3.0 recently held in Lagos, to address one of the company’s key challenges, especially among start-ups, Provided tips on financing start-ups. And empowerment.

We also used this platform to provide innovative technology entrepreneurs and young innovators with equity investments and other support initiatives to succeed in the business space.

The two-day hybrid conference curated by the Eko Innovation Center had the themes of funding and connected Lagos. Government officials and other experts in the technology ecosystem attended to talk about investment readiness, intellectual property, startup bills and other regulations, and tech startup policymaking in the technology ecosystem.

Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, who spoke at the event via the virtual platform, praised Lagos and the Eco-Innovation Center for making Silicon Valley in Africa a state and said it would continue to support the state. A quest to achieve much more.

He further explained that technology rollouts are already changing the world, and that the ICT sector will help countries get out of recession. Therefore, he urged startups to introduce technology that facilitates operations in order to grow their business.

According to Pantami, the government is determined to support start-ups and businesses, especially many government agencies working closely together to fund and grow the business environment.

Lagos Governor Babaj de Sanwool said his administration is carefully considering the introduction of technology to make governance seamless and is funding the technology space in line with the smart city agenda. He said it was even more helpful in making the state the fifth largest economy. Africa.

From traffic management to security, he added that the state is deploying technology to make it better. The Governor explained that the Lagos Council for Scientific Research and Innovation (LASRIC) has raised the bar for helping the state to achieve the smart city agenda of moving Lagos into a 21st century economy through the application of science and information technology. did. Also, by providing grants to innovators.

