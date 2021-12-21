Outbreak of COVID-19 in SpaceX causes 132 positive cases





At least 132 staff members at the SpaceX rocket plant in Hawthorne have tested positive for COVID-19 in a large and active outbreak that coincides with the busy month of the aerospace manufacturer’s launch.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Service has released data as part of a summary of COVID-19 cases across the county.

At SpaceXs’ headquarters, there was at least one outbreak of the major design, manufacturing and engineering of the Elon Musk-led company, including the work on the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule.

As of May, an estimated 5,972 employees were working at Hawthorne’s site, according to court documents.

In March 2020, shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom enacted the first blockade in an outbreak pandemic, overseas travel employees and onsite health care providers tested positive for the virus. rice field. At least 12 employees who were in close contact with those people were sent home for quarantine for two weeks.

Musk initially criticized the reaction to the pandemic as stupid and exaggerated, and for some time the Bay Area’s Tesla car factory remained open last year against state-wide blockade orders before succumbing to restrictions.

More than 400 factory workers tested positive for COVID-19 from May to December, when they resumed in May, according to public health data released by a transparent website.

SpaceX and the LA County Health Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday, and the circumstances surrounding the recent outbreak were not immediately apparent.

The company has launched four launches this month, two of which last weekend occurred on opposite shores within about 15 hours of each other.

Earlier Saturday, SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink broadband satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California. A few hours later, the company launched a Turkish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SpaceXs currently have the largest 37 outbreaks in workplaces, grocery stores, retail stores, and prayers in Los Angeles County, all of which the public health sector calls non-residential environments.

The second largest outbreak is FedEx near Los Angeles International Airport, with 85 confirmed cases among staff. Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense company, has filed 33 proceedings at its location in Palmdale.

Outbreaks in non-residential environments are included in the public health sector’s list if there is a cluster of respiratory illnesses in those environment-related people, including at least three people who test positive for COVID-19.

