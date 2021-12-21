Inside Ubisoft’s unprecedented developer “Exodus”





Ubisoft’s entire colleague has the name of a procession of developers who have departed in the last 18 months: “Great Escape” and “Cut Artery”.

News Drive: This year’s video gaming sector is experiencing a wave of resignations affecting many industries and is being taken seriously by the large Ubisoft.

With over 20,000 employees, it’s time for many developers to quit across the company’s studio’s global network, which is one of the game’s largest workforce. Many of my colleagues explain the farewell process that I have never seen before.

The signs of the exit are plentiful.

Top name talent is gone, and at least five of the top 25 in Far Cry 6, the company’s biggest 2021 game, are already gone. Twelve of the top 50 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the biggest Ubisoft release last year, remain. (Recently 13 days back.) Especially in Ubisoft’s large, normally growing Canadian studios, there are also mid-career and low-level workers as staff declines. LinkedIn shows that Ubisoft’s Montreal and Toronto studios have each reduced at least a total of 60 workers over the past six months, with two current developers on Axios and a departure stagnating project. Or say delayed. One developer recently said a Ubisoft colleague contacted them to solve the problem, because no one knew the system yet, so the game.

Interviews with 12 developers now and before Ubisoft range from low wages, abundant competitive opportunities, dissatisfaction with the company’s creative direction, and fears of Ubisoft’s workplace fraud scandal. Factors are listed. 2020.

A developer with more than 10 years of experience at Ubisoft before recently retiring said the company is “an easy target for recruiters” given the myriad problems of the company. Another former Ubisoft worker, disappointed with the instructions from the company’s Paris headquarters, said: “There’s something really disappointing to me with minimal management and creative scraping.” These game makers, like the others who spoke to Axios in this story, of their careers and colleagues. We asked them not to be identified because of concerns that would endanger their careers. I’m still in Ubisoft. Many have lovingly talked a lot of their time at the company, and one said they would consider returning home, but the past year and a half has been a break point.

Management told Axios that it’s on top of that, although turnover rates are rising, but the company has hired 2,600 workers since April. (Two years ago, each of them employed more than 4,500 people.)

“Our decline today is a few percentage points above normal,” Ubisoft Human Resources Director Anika Grant told Axios in an interview. “But that’s still within industry standards,” LinkedIn reports that Ubisoft’s turnover rate is 12%, according to data provided by Ubisoft. -2 (8%) and epic games (7%).

Retired employees talk about generous competitive offers, especially in the Montreal region, where new studios surged and Ubisoft’s main studio decline temporarily doubled.

One programmer told Axios that he was able to triple his takeaway wages by moving out. In response, Ubisoft recently offered a full salary increase to workers in Canadian studios. Developers at other studios are also frustrated because they are wondering when to raise their salary.

Ubisoft’s response to fraud scandals was a wave of # MeToo’s claims, leading to the turnover of several strong men in the company, leaving workers and much of the work still in the company. I oppressed the person.

During the summer, 1,000 incumbent and ex-employees signed a letter that Ubisoft did not do enough to reform its culture, and Grant said from employees that the company is working on reforms. He said he recognizes the need to generate more trust. Toxicity is a factor, but most factors are not determined. ” But they added, “women and people of color experience them as a decisive factor.”

A worker who retired this year said he made an effort to reform the company’s culture, but was disappointed by the opinions of his boss.

“We emphasized always” moving forward “and” looking forward “while ignoring employee complaints, concerns and screams,” the developer said. He was also dissatisfied with his role at Ubisoft and said, “The company’s reputation was unbearable. It’s legally embarrassing.”

Ubisoft Brass claims that its position is comparable to its peers in all of its turmoil.

A spokeswoman said in a recent company-wide survey that questions about whether employees are happy with the company and “recommend Ubisoft as a comfortable place to work” are in line with the industry average. He said he returned 74 points.

Next Steps: Last week, Ubisoft announced its intention to revive the Splinter Cell franchise. This is usually a few years ago, alluding to a new release in one of the top series.

Come to work at Ubisoft Toronto and create a new sprinter cell beckoned by the company. In addition to that solicitation, there are dozens of job listings for programmers and many senior staff.

Deeper:

