Daniels Named Georgia Institute of Technology Running Back Coach Football Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Flats Mike Daniels, who helped the University at Buffalo in 2021 rank in the top 30 of the countries that rushed to attack in 2021, has been appointed as Georgia Tech’s new running back coach, Jeff Collins head coach said. Announced on Monday.

According to Collins, he’s excited to add Mike Daniels to his staff as a running back coach. He has led players to great success everywhere he coached. Im looks forward to doing the same thing as a group of talented running backs here at The Flats. We are excited to welcome Mike, Monica and their children to the Georgia Institute of Technology football family.

Called the soaring and acclaimed by Football Scoop, Daniels brings a wide range of and extensive experience to The Flats. Recently, I was a running back coach at Buffalo. In 2021, the Bulls ranked 29th in the nation with an attack of 195.4 yards per game. Three UB running backs, Dylan McDuffy, Ron Cook Jr. and Kevin Marks Jr. ran at least. 400 yards each, total 1,903 yards, total 2,283 yards from scrimmage, 21 touchdowns of the season. In 2009, under the guidance of Daniels, McDuffy led the way with 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Prior to arriving in Buffalo, Daniels spent four seasons as head coach at Princeton HS in Cincinnati. At Princeton (mother school), Daniels helped turn the program, which hasn’t played off the state since 2007, set a comprehensive record of 12-7 in 2019 and 2020, and 14 Vikings in 2019. Leaded to the first postseason berth of the year. Year.

Since 2011-16, Daniels has been in Georgia. He first worked as a running back coach (2011-12) and attack coordinator (2013) at Stateboro HS, and then as a wide receiver coach (2014-16) in Kennesaw. While in Stateboro, he helped lead the Blue Devils to a three-year record of 28-6 and three straight state playoffs. He arrived in Kennesaw and hired with coaches throughout the 2014 practice-only season. Then, in the first two seasons of 2015 and 2016, he led the owl to a record of 14-8. In an attack at KSU, Daniels helped the owl receive an average of 136.8 and 158.9 yards per game in his two seasons in the program.

Daniels’ coaching career began in December 2007-June 2008 as a tight-end coach at Alcorn State University. He then moved to his alma mater, Cincinnati, where he was a graduate assistant under current LSU head coach Brian Kelly in 2008 and 2009. As a GA, he helped Barecats lead the Bearcats to a series of Big East Championships and New Year’s Day Bowl games (2009 Orange Bowl and 2010 Sugar Bowl), including the 2009 12-0 regular season.

From Cincinnati, he went to Buffalo in 2010 for his first stint as a running back coach for the Bulls.

His coaching career also includes the time he spent at Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship Program at the National Football League.

Daniels was a four-year letter winner (wearing a red shirt in 2006) as a running back and wide receiver under head coaches Mark Dantonio and Kelly at Cincinnati in 2003-05 and 2007. He was the team captain and was awarded the UC Jim Kelly Spirit Award as a senior in 2007. A multi-year member of the Bearcats Academic Honor Roll, Daniels received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cincinnati in 2007.

Daniels and his wife Monica have two children. My son Paris Johnson Jr., an offensive lineman at Ohio State University, and my daughter Sydney Johnson.

Mike Daniels File Personal Hometown: Cincinnati, Oh Family: Wife: Monica; Children: Paris Johnson Jr. and Sydney Johnson Alma-May: Cincinnati, 2007

Play experience (RB / WR) 2003-07: Cincinnati

Coaching Experience 2008: Alcorn (Tight End) 2008-09: Cincinnati (Graduate Assistant) 2010: Buffalo (Running Back) 2011-12: Stateboro (Georgia) HS (Running Back) 2013: Stateboro (Georgia) HS (Attack) Coordinator) 2014-16: Kenneso (Wide Receiver) 2017-20: Princeton (Ohaio) HS (Head Coach) 2021: Buffalo (Running Back / Recruit Coordinator) 2022-: Georgia Tech (Running Back)

