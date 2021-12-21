Cases of NJ COVID are approaching record highs, but is it due to a variant of Omicron?





The COVID-19 omicron variant causes a long line at the NYC test center

Omicron variants caused a surge in cases of COVID-19. In New York City, it can take hours to wait for a test.

USA TODAY, story full

With the highest number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey these days, health officials are urging residents to take booster shots and take tests as Christmas and New Year’s Eve loom vacation trips and indoor rallies.

Highly contagious variants of Omicron are driving the surge somewhere in the world, but key tracking data are more than two weeks old, so how much they play a role in the uptrend in New Jersey? Still do not know.

Omicron accounted for only 0.2% of more than 2,500 New Jersey specimens that were genomically sequenced, according to a Ministry of Health report released Monday.

However, the data is 16 days old. The last of those specimens was tested on December 4th.

“It’s outdated,” said Dr. Stanley Weiss, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Rutgers University of Medicine. “Two days later it became obsolete.”

More recent data from the Hackensack Meridian Health lab showed omicrons in about 13% of all strains sequenced by the hospital chain in Nutley’s lab, health officials said.

What are the symptoms of Omicron? : Answer questions about the latest COVID variants

Governor Phil Murphy even admitted that the state may be late in knowing how fast Omicron is spreading. “It may be out of date by the time we report,” he said in a briefing on Monday.

In New Jersey, cases of COVID have increased exponentially in recent weeks, from 2,471 on December 1st to 6,533 on Sunday and 6,505 on Monday. This is a total of two days since January last year.

Nationwide, Omicron is beginning to spread rapidly. Federal health officials said Monday that they accounted for 73% of new infections last week. The number of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the rate of Omicron infections has increased nearly six-fold in just one week.

Demand for tests surged as the lines at the clinic became longer before the holidays and the test kits for takeaway were sold out at the pharmacy. In New Jersey, about 12% of all COVID tests are back positive.

COVID-19: Experts say Omicron is spreading “all at once”. What does that mean for vacation planning?

Early studies and data suggest that Omicron is much more contagious than the delta mutant, which accounted for 98% of New Jersey virus strains by December 4. ..

Ashish Jha of Brown University, one of the top public health researchers in the United States, expects a surge in cases, but says there will be no surge in hospitalizations or deaths for people vaccinated and infected with COVID. rice field.

The big question among researchers is whether Omicron will replace Delta or simply add to the case of COVID.

“I don’t know if the two pandemics of Delta and Omicron continue, or if Omicron partially replaces Delta,” Wyeth said. “People want or suggest it, but we don’t have the data to prove it … I don’t know for a week or two.”

Hospitalization in New Jersey more than doubled in a month, reaching 1,902 on Sunday. This is the highest amount since late April when the numbers were declining. The number of patients admitted to the intensive care unit and those requiring mechanical ventilation has more than doubled in the past month.

The story continues after the chart

Approximately 75% to 80% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated, but breakthrough cases are increasing among those who have not yet received booster shots. Approximately half of COVID hospitalizations at Newark’s University Hospital are one of those who have not been boosted and are fully vaccinated, the CEO said last week.

As of Monday, approximately 6.2 million New Jersey residents have been fully vaccinated. This is 67% of the state’s 9.2 million inhabitants. More than 1.9 million people have received booster shots, which make up about 40% of all qualified people in the state.

Health commissioner Judy Persicily said health officials are trying to increase testing capacity across the state in less than a week after Christmas. “If you’re sick, stay home and get tested before the rally,” she said.

Staff writer Lindy Washburn contributed to this article. This article contains information about USA Today.

Scott Fallon has been taking up the COVID-19 pandemic since its onset in March 2020. Subscribe or activate your digital account now for unlimited access to the latest news about the pandemic impact on New Jersey.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @newsfallon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/coronavirus/2021/12/20/nj-covid-cases-rise-variant-omicron/8970912002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos