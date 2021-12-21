How to fix Google Pixel 6 connectivity issues





We’re not shy about Google’s latest phones, but it’s not without a good deal of the problem. Many of the early bugs that plagued Pixel 6 owners have been fixed in this month’s update, but unfortunately, a whole new issue has plagued people around the world. If you have problems with your mobile network after the update, you may be able to fix it by simply upgrading one app on your phone to beta.

How to install Carrier Services Beta

Implementing this fix (via Reddit) only takes a few minutes. Although not guaranteed to work, many Reddit users have successfully reconnected to their carriers. All you need to do is join the beta program of Google’s Carrier Services application.

First, open the Play Store on your mobile phone and type “Carrier Services” in the search bar at the top of the page.Select an app from the list and it’s at the bottom of this page[ベータ版に参加]Find the section.[参加]Tap to confirm your decision with a pop-up message. The Play Store will notify you that the registration process is taking place in the background, so wait a few minutes for it to complete.

Next, you need to update the app. The Play Store automatically queues the patch when it’s ready, but I’ve found that closing and reopening the patch speeds up the process. Return to the Carrier Services page and the green[更新]Press the button to complete the app installation.

It is worth taking a few additional steps to get the carrier service back to working properly, but this process alone may be sufficient to fix the phone. Open the Pixel settings menu, select the app and find Carrier Services. Forcibly stop the app, then move it to storage and erase the data. Finally, as an appropriate measure, restart your phone.

that’s all! This method allows the phone to connect to the mobile network, and if the comments to the original Reddit thread are correct, it could be even better than when the device booted.

Other solutions

If you’re worried about enrolling in a beta program for an important system app, you can also download the latest APK directly from the APK Mirror to achieve the same effect. Once installed, repeat the same data erasing procedure as above to get your phone back to normal.

If you’re lucky, this software patch will be applied to Pixel 6 devices in the near future, making it easier for users to access the hotfix without jumping over a bunch of hoops. However, as the holiday season is approaching, this simple solution is a great way to get your smartphone back to normal operation.

