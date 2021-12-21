The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s biotechnology spin-out will generate an additional $ 305,000 investment | VTx





With a wave of new grants and investments, a cancer stem cell research company founded by VTC scientist Fralin Biomedical Research Institute develops new treatments to combat drug-resistant cancers such as glioblastoma polymorphism and metastases. Towards a total of nearly $ 1 million. Diseases including triple-negative breast cancer.

Acomhal Research Inc. was recently awarded $ 150,000 from the Virginia Tech Carilion Seed Fund, $ 100,000 from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) GAP Funds Program, and $ 305,000 from the Common Wealth Angels Investment Group, including $ 55,000. These funds follow the $ 625,000 that the company received in the last four years with a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant. VIPC was formerly an innovative technology center.

Cancer treatments need to be reconsidered. Resistance and recurrence are due to a different mechanism than the original tumor, said Samy Lamouille, co-founder and chief executive officer of Acomhals and assistant professor of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Having spent more than 20 years in the fields of cancer research and drug development, I am very excited about the direction Acomhal is taking towards developing new therapeutic approaches.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 500,000 people annually. While many forms of cancer present serious therapeutic challenges, the population of “cancer stem cells” within the tumor is particularly resistant to chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Even a small number of cancer stem cells, if not eradicated, can rapidly accelerate the growth of new tumors.

Acomhal is developing a new peptide drug that targets and kills cancer stem cells and prevents the dissemination of new tumors. It works by competing with the protein Conexin 43 for the microtubules of cancer stem cells, the binding sites on hollow protein pipes that cells need to transport, grow, and migrate proteins.

Lamouilles studies also show that when connexin 43 is unable to bind to microtubules, it reduces the infiltration of metastatic cancer cells, further limiting their ability to spread the cancer in addition to the loss of cancer stem cells.

Lamouille and Robert Gourdie are renowned scholars of cardiac repair medicine research and the Federal Research and Commercialization Fund, director of the Blood Vessel and Cardiac Research Center of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Brain tumors that are often fatal within 2 years for most patients. The company was immediately recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship by the Association of Public and Land Licensed Universities (APLU) and the Association of American Universities.

Acomhal has expanded its focus to breast cancer and is currently studying the use of peptides for colon, lung, and pancreatic cancers.

With the help of local investors in Virginia, and through ongoing collaboration between Virginia Tech and the Flalin Biomedical Institute, our goal is now to pursue human clinical trials and this catastrophic disease. Is to have a direct impact on the patient’s life in the fight against.

