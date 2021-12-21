MTN, a leader in Africa’s innovation, has completed testing of a major autonomous network with Huawei





Recently, MTN Group has completed two trials on its South African live network, including Intelligent IP Private Line Solution and Sleeping Cells Self-healing Solution, for the first time on the African continent. This marks a new stage in MTN in terms of network autonomy and intelligence capabilities and strengthens MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy.

Sleeping Cell Self-Repair Solution with Cross-Domain Failure Automation Based on Huawei ADN (Autonomous Driving Network) Solution MTN South Africa Johannesburg provides advanced and innovative use cases for sleeping cell self-repair with cross-domain failure automation Announced to expand to. Radio access network service.

Automatic sleep cell monitoring, detection, diagnostics, and recovery Previously, operations personnel could not detect a cell-level outage due to a sleep cell, resulting in poor service response or unexplained service downtime. I did. Sleeping cell self-healing solutions provide automation for sleeping cell monitoring, detection, diagnostics, and recovery. After the solution was deployed, more than 80% of the service degradation due to sleep cell issues was resolved.

Improve operational efficiency with automation of cross-domain failures In day-to-day operations and maintenance, frequent network failures can be difficult for NOC operations personnel. Remotely understanding the root cause of a problem can be time consuming, and in most cases NOC managers will need to send an engineer onsite to manually resolve the problem. In the case of a large wireless site outage, it is difficult for engineers to identify the problem and determine if the problem is due to wireless, transmission, or other domains even during onsite operations.

The cross-domain failure automation feature can automatically diagnose most alarms, analyze the root cause of domain-wide problems, and reduce post-implementation resolution time from 1 hour to 15 minutes.

Sleeping cell self-healing solutions not only help MTNs prevent revenue losses, but also increase operational efficiency, enhance network intelligence and automation capabilities, and enable MTNs to accelerate the progress of digital transformation. increase.

Intelligent IP Private Line Solutions Connectivity and computing are the foundation of the digital economy. With the continuous improvement of network functions, cloud-based life and cloud-based services are closely related to everyone and businesses. The cloud industry is Africa’s new blue sea, and MTN Group has long begun strategic developments in this area. Based on the MTN Ambition 2025 network strategy and “CASSI” as a delivery framework, MTN aims to build a new cloud-oriented network architecture and a non-blocking agile bearer network.

Based on the Huawei ADN (Autonomous Driving Network) solution, live network testing of intelligent IP private line solutions has completed a series of cases including one-stop service provisioning, tenant-level SLA guarantees, on-demand capacity expansion, and proactive. O & M.

After installing the one-stop zero-touch service provisioning hardware, CPE goes online by automatically generating the configuration, eliminating the need for complex software configurations. In addition, one-stop service provisioning based on SRv6 technology allows CPE to implement Plug and Play.

Topology Services Implement Intelligent Network Resources MTN is also an active carrier of new SRv6 technologies. SRv6 offers unparalleled benefits in improving bearer network programmability, high-speed service provisioning, and cross-domain coordination. Based on the Huawei iMaster NCE, MTN has demonstrated intelligent path selection based on various SLA requirements on live networks.

Tenant Self-Service and NOC Proactive Maintenance NOC engineers can use iMaster NCE to flexibly adjust the bandwidth of leased line services to accelerate or reduce real-time bandwidth. The solution implements telemetry and iFIT technologies that provide real-time visualization of network tenant-level service SLAs.

The innovative capabilities of the Intelligent IP Private Line Solution will help MTN fully unleash the value of cloud and networks, meet the digital requirements of the industry, and lead digital solutions for African progress.

MTN continues to enrich these high-value use cases, repeatedly optimizing solutions and targeting across planning, construction, operations, optimization, and marketing throughout the lifecycle stages of end-to-end networks and services. Evolve to the goal of network and service automation. MTN aims to develop self-driving network solutions with a focus on achieving Self-X (self-actualization, self-healing, self-optimization) capabilities and Zero-X (zero touch, zero weight, zero trouble) user experience. .. Build agile operational environments, build high-performance networks, work with Huawei to implement autonomous network strategies, pan-African backbone networks, and better overall new businesses through 5G and Edge and other new technologies. Ability to extend the service.

